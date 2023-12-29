Chandrayaan-3 and ODI World Cup: Tata Sons Chairman Reflects on 2023 Highlights

In a stirring year-end address to Tata Group employees, N. Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, spotlighted two pivotal events that deeply impacted him in 2023. The first was the triumphant journey of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, and the second, the inspiring performance of the Indian cricket team in the ODI World Cup.

Chandrayaan-3: A Testament to India’s Capabilities

Chandrayaan-3, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marked a significant milestone in India’s space exploration history. The spacecraft successfully landed on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, making India the fourth country to accomplish this feat and the first to do so on the challenging terrain near the lunar south pole.

Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5, setting the stage for a historic lunar landing. The mission, carried out with a modest investment of Rs 600 crore, showcased India’s capabilities and potential, receiving widespread domestic and international admiration.

Dr. Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava, known as the ‘Rocket Woman of India’, played a key role in this mission, further symbolizing India’s stride towards gender inclusivity in science and technology.

Cricket World Cup: An Inspiring Journey

The second incident that deeply touched Chandrasekaran was the Indian cricket team’s journey in the ODI World Cup. Despite the disappointment of losing in the final, the team’s clinical performance led by captain Rohit Sharma throughout the tournament was a source of inspiration. Chandrasekaran lauded the team’s confidence, resilience, preparation, and mental strength, drawing parallels with the Tata Group’s future transformation journey.

Changing Financial Habits

Chandrasekaran also touched upon the increasing preference for digital payments, such as UPI, over cash transactions among vendors, reflecting a seismic shift in India’s financial transaction habits. This change aligns with the global trend of digitization and the rising prominence of fintech solutions.

In his year-end message, Chandrasekaran expressed optimism for the future, drawing on the lessons learned from these significant events, and the resilience, innovation, and determination they represent.