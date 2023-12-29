en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Chandrayaan-3 and ODI World Cup: Tata Sons Chairman Reflects on 2023 Highlights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:23 pm EST
Chandrayaan-3 and ODI World Cup: Tata Sons Chairman Reflects on 2023 Highlights

In a stirring year-end address to Tata Group employees, N. Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons, spotlighted two pivotal events that deeply impacted him in 2023. The first was the triumphant journey of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, and the second, the inspiring performance of the Indian cricket team in the ODI World Cup.

Chandrayaan-3: A Testament to India’s Capabilities

Chandrayaan-3, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marked a significant milestone in India’s space exploration history. The spacecraft successfully landed on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, making India the fourth country to accomplish this feat and the first to do so on the challenging terrain near the lunar south pole.

Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5, setting the stage for a historic lunar landing. The mission, carried out with a modest investment of Rs 600 crore, showcased India’s capabilities and potential, receiving widespread domestic and international admiration.

Dr. Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava, known as the ‘Rocket Woman of India’, played a key role in this mission, further symbolizing India’s stride towards gender inclusivity in science and technology.

Cricket World Cup: An Inspiring Journey

The second incident that deeply touched Chandrasekaran was the Indian cricket team’s journey in the ODI World Cup. Despite the disappointment of losing in the final, the team’s clinical performance led by captain Rohit Sharma throughout the tournament was a source of inspiration. Chandrasekaran lauded the team’s confidence, resilience, preparation, and mental strength, drawing parallels with the Tata Group’s future transformation journey.

Changing Financial Habits

Chandrasekaran also touched upon the increasing preference for digital payments, such as UPI, over cash transactions among vendors, reflecting a seismic shift in India’s financial transaction habits. This change aligns with the global trend of digitization and the rising prominence of fintech solutions.

In his year-end message, Chandrasekaran expressed optimism for the future, drawing on the lessons learned from these significant events, and the resilience, innovation, and determination they represent.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year's Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

By Dil Bar Irshad

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate ...
@Business · 22 mins
Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate ...
heart comment 0
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal

By Rafia Tasleem

Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal
PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India’s Rail Modernization

By Rafia Tasleem

PMO Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains, Boosting India's Rail Modernization
Latest Headlines
World News
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
19 seconds
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
2 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
5 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
12 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
13 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
13 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
14 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
15 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
15 mins
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
12 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
15 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
48 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
49 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app