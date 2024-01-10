Chandigarh Golf Club and Administration Resolve Dispute Over Building Norm Violations

In what comes as a sigh of relief for golfing enthusiasts in Chandigarh, the ongoing tussle regarding alleged architectural irregularities between the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) and the Chandigarh administration has been resolved amicably. The settlement, announced in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, puts an end to the controversy sparked by construction activities at the CGC.

Origins of the Conflict

The dispute originated from the club’s construction projects, which were accused of violating building norms. The contentious issues included the construction of seven residential huts near the 9th fairway and a cantilever within a 10-metre buffer range, leading to a show-cause notice being issued to the CGC by the administration.

Resolution in Court

During the court proceedings, the CGC’s legal representation announced the cessation of the residential hut project and the demolition of the cantilever portion infringing the buffer range. The club’s counsel also pledged that any future disputes would be resolved amicably with the administration.

Administration’s Response

In response to these assurances, the administration’s counsel indicated that should the club receive a show-cause notice in the future, it could submit a response and suggest solutions. These would then be taken into consideration by the administration. In light of these developments, the high court deemed the matter resolved and disposed of the case, marking it as no longer an active dispute.