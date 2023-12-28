en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Chancel Mbemba to Captain Congo in African Cup of Nations Finals: Notable Exclusions Mark Squad Announcement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:18 am EST
Chancel Mbemba to Captain Congo in African Cup of Nations Finals: Notable Exclusions Mark Squad Announcement

Chancel Mbemba, the esteemed footballer, has been chosen to lead the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national team as captain in the impending African Cup of Nations finals. The announcement was made by Coach Sébastien Desabre, who unveiled the 24-man squad that will strive for glory in the tournament, hosted by the Ivory Coast.

The Squad and Notable Exclusions

While the team boasts a formidable line-up, it was the exclusions that caught the public eye. Notably absent from the roster are Luton Town striker Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, former England under-21 international Axel Tuanzebe, and ex-Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano. Despite these omissions, the team’s composition remains largely familiar, signaling an emphasis on consistency and cohesion.

Ahead of the Tournament

The team’s agenda leading up to the tournament is packed, starting with a rigorous training camp in Abu Dhabi on January 1. This will be followed by friendly matches against Angola and Burkina Faso, serving as a litmus test for the team. Their first official match is against Zambia in San Pedro on January 17, kickstarting their campaign in Group F, which also includes Morocco and Tanzania.

Impact and Implications

The African Cup of Nations often sees European clubs lose key players, a scenario that has stirred debate in football circles. The timing of the tournament, coinciding with winter breaks in certain European leagues, adds to the churn and readjustment woes of players. Despite these challenges, representing one’s country on such a grand platform remains an honor, as expressed by Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, who is preparing for his second Afcon with Nigeria.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup

By Salman Khan

Football Transfers: Kalvin Phillips Caught in a High-Profile Transfer Saga

By Salman Khan

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry

By Ebenezer Mensah

Altitude Triumphs in Premier League of Belize 2023-24 Opening Season Championship

By Salman Khan

Resilient Manchester City Triumphs over Everton in Premier League Clas ...
@Football · 2 hours
Resilient Manchester City Triumphs over Everton in Premier League Clas ...
heart comment 0
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United

By Salman Khan

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United
Fantasy Football Championship Round: D’Andre Swift’s Big Chance and Defensive Dilemmas

By Salman Khan

Fantasy Football Championship Round: D'Andre Swift's Big Chance and Defensive Dilemmas
Manchester City Rallies to Secure Crucial Win Over Everton

By Salman Khan

Manchester City Rallies to Secure Crucial Win Over Everton
Malaysian Football Legend Shaharuddin Abdullah Passes Away at 75

By Salman Khan

Malaysian Football Legend Shaharuddin Abdullah Passes Away at 75
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
40 seconds
Punjab 2023: A Year of Political Tensions, Challenges, and Shifting Dynamics
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh
48 seconds
Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: A High-stakes Super Cup Showdown in Riyadh
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
2 mins
Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Ex-Hamas Leader Reaffirms Commitment to 1967 Borders Amid Ongoing Conflict
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
4 mins
UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
4 mins
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
4 mins
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
4 mins
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
5 mins
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
28 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
37 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
47 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app