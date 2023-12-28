Chancel Mbemba to Captain Congo in African Cup of Nations Finals: Notable Exclusions Mark Squad Announcement

Chancel Mbemba, the esteemed footballer, has been chosen to lead the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national team as captain in the impending African Cup of Nations finals. The announcement was made by Coach Sébastien Desabre, who unveiled the 24-man squad that will strive for glory in the tournament, hosted by the Ivory Coast.

The Squad and Notable Exclusions

While the team boasts a formidable line-up, it was the exclusions that caught the public eye. Notably absent from the roster are Luton Town striker Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, former England under-21 international Axel Tuanzebe, and ex-Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano. Despite these omissions, the team’s composition remains largely familiar, signaling an emphasis on consistency and cohesion.

Ahead of the Tournament

The team’s agenda leading up to the tournament is packed, starting with a rigorous training camp in Abu Dhabi on January 1. This will be followed by friendly matches against Angola and Burkina Faso, serving as a litmus test for the team. Their first official match is against Zambia in San Pedro on January 17, kickstarting their campaign in Group F, which also includes Morocco and Tanzania.

Impact and Implications

The African Cup of Nations often sees European clubs lose key players, a scenario that has stirred debate in football circles. The timing of the tournament, coinciding with winter breaks in certain European leagues, adds to the churn and readjustment woes of players. Despite these challenges, representing one’s country on such a grand platform remains an honor, as expressed by Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, who is preparing for his second Afcon with Nigeria.