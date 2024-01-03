Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth’s Finn Azaz

Emerging as a beacon of prowess in the Championship, Plymouth’s loanee Finn Azaz, has made a significant mark with his outstanding performances. Not only has he been instrumental in Plymouth’s promotion from League One, but he has also maintained an impressive form in the Championship. His contribution of seven goals and five assists in 27 league appearances has made him one of the most exciting Irish talents in English football.

Southampton and Middlesbrough Show Interest

Both Southampton and Middlesbrough have picked up on Azaz’s talent and are keeping a close eye on the player’s situation. Despite the need for a right-winger being the top priority for Southampton, currently third in the league, the interest in Azaz is palpable. On the other hand, Middlesbrough, positioned just outside the playoff spots, is also monitoring the young midfielder.

Aston Villa’s Dilemma

Contracted to Aston Villa, Azaz signed a new contract with them last summer. However, his stellar performance may put Aston Villa in a predicament regarding his future. The club will likely have to make a decision soon, considering the rising interest in the player.

Loan Market and Financial Fair Play Restrictions

Plymouth’s interim manager acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the future of loan players. He cited the case of Morgan Whittaker’s return to Swansea to illustrate his point. Southampton has been linked with other attackers as well, and with Financial Fair Play restrictions in place, they might have to rely on the loan market for reinforcements, unless they can make sales from their current squad. The mid-season transfer window could bring about significant changes for all clubs involved.