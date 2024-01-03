Championship Clubs Eager to Secure Isaac Hayden On Loan

Newcastle United’s 28-year-old midfielder, Isaac Hayden, is reportedly drawing significant interest from Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, and Plymouth Argyle. The clubs are keen on securing a loan move for Hayden for the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 season. Currently, Hayden is on loan at the Belgian club, Standard Liege, where he has featured in ten out of twenty league games.

Recall Option Could Trigger Loan Move

A potential move to a Championship club hinges on whether Newcastle United, Hayden’s parent club, exercises a recall option present in his deal. If activated, it could clear the path for teams like Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Plymouth Argyle to swoop in for the midfielder. These clubs are said to be closely monitoring the situation and are ready to make their move if Newcastle decides to recall Hayden.

Hayden’s Performance and Future

Despite a concerning injury record, Hayden’s experience and performance make him a valuable asset for Championship clubs. Since joining Newcastle United in 2016 from the Arsenal academy, he has made 171 appearances for the club. The clubs vying for his services believe that he could be a valuable addition to their squads in the second tier. Hayden’s current weekly wage is reported to be £22,000. If a loan move occurs, Newcastle may be willing to pay part of his wages.

Anticipation Builds for Newcastle’s Decision

The coming month could play a pivotal role in determining Hayden’s future. The English midfielder’s fate is now largely dependent on Newcastle’s decision to recall him or let him continue at Standard Liege. The anticipation of this decision has left the Championship clubs on high alert as they eagerly await to navigate their next move.