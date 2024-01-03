en English
Sports

Championship Clubs Eager to Secure Isaac Hayden On Loan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Championship Clubs Eager to Secure Isaac Hayden On Loan

Newcastle United’s 28-year-old midfielder, Isaac Hayden, is reportedly drawing significant interest from Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, and Plymouth Argyle. The clubs are keen on securing a loan move for Hayden for the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 season. Currently, Hayden is on loan at the Belgian club, Standard Liege, where he has featured in ten out of twenty league games.

Recall Option Could Trigger Loan Move

A potential move to a Championship club hinges on whether Newcastle United, Hayden’s parent club, exercises a recall option present in his deal. If activated, it could clear the path for teams like Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, and Plymouth Argyle to swoop in for the midfielder. These clubs are said to be closely monitoring the situation and are ready to make their move if Newcastle decides to recall Hayden.

Hayden’s Performance and Future

Despite a concerning injury record, Hayden’s experience and performance make him a valuable asset for Championship clubs. Since joining Newcastle United in 2016 from the Arsenal academy, he has made 171 appearances for the club. The clubs vying for his services believe that he could be a valuable addition to their squads in the second tier. Hayden’s current weekly wage is reported to be £22,000. If a loan move occurs, Newcastle may be willing to pay part of his wages.

Anticipation Builds for Newcastle’s Decision

The coming month could play a pivotal role in determining Hayden’s future. The English midfielder’s fate is now largely dependent on Newcastle’s decision to recall him or let him continue at Standard Liege. The anticipation of this decision has left the Championship clubs on high alert as they eagerly await to navigate their next move.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

