Champions Way Clinches Victory at 2024 HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes

On the sun-drenched afternoon of January 28, 2024, the raw energy of the HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes electrified the air. The event, held in Hyderabad, saw an impressive lineup of equine contenders vying for the coveted title. Amongst them, one stood out - Champions Way. The colt, trained by the renowned Satish Narredu and expertly ridden by jockey Suraj Narredu, bore the hopes of its owners, Mr. Teja Gollapudi and M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF).

Champions Way Seizes the Day

As the race began, Champions Way shot ahead with a confident start, its muscular form moving with a rhythmic intensity over the 2,400m course. The horse's determination was palpable, its strides filled with an unyielding will to win. Suraj Narredu's expert guidance and the colt's inherent strength combined to secure the win with a comfortable margin. The odds of 5/2, which initially seemed daunting, were defied as Champions Way crossed the finish line, claiming the title amidst roaring applause.

A Day of Thrilling Races

The HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes was the highlight of the day's races, but the excitement didn't stop there. Other thrilling races like the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup, Bangalore Turf Club Cup, Mysore Race Club Cup, Madras Race Club Cup, Royal Western India Turf Club Cup, Turf Authorities of India Cup, and the Delhi Race Club Cup had spectators on the edge of their seats. Each race had its own set of winners, owners, and trainers, adding to the day's competitive spirit.

Concluding with Winnings

The day's exhilarating races concluded with the distribution of the jackpot, mini jackpot, and treble winnings to successful ticket holders. The winning times, betting odds, and prize amounts for forecast, quinella, and tanala bets were detailed, capping off a day filled with heart-pounding action and nail-biting finishes.