Belize

Champion Derrick Chavarria Set to Defend Title in New Year’s Day Cycling Classic

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:23 pm EST
As the first dawn of 2024 approaches, all eyes are set on the 33rd Annual Krem’s New Year’s Day Cycling Classic. The reigning champion, Derrick Chavarria, is ready to defend his title against a field of formidable competitors. Chavarria, a notable figure in Team FAL, made a striking impression in the 2023 race, finishing the 96-mile journey from the Belize-Mexico border to Belize City in a swift 3 hours, 54 minutes, and 48 seconds.

A Glance at the Previous Championship

In the 2023 edition, Chavarria emerged victorious against Jyven Gonzalez from G-Flow by a narrow margin of 26 seconds and Giovanni Lovell from Lovell Cycling Team by 28 seconds. Both Chavarria and Gonzalez also stood tall as the top two Under-23 riders, showcasing their potential for even greater accomplishments. The race, notorious for its grueling route and intense competition, only saw 32 of the 68 participating riders reach the finish line.

Anticipating the Upcoming Race

As the countdown to the New Year’s Day race commences, anticipation builds among the fans and riders alike. The race, steeped in tradition and adrenaline, is set to offer another display of unrivaled athleticism and sheer human will. The competition will be fierce as other top performers from the previous race, including Joshua Fuller of 501 Valvoline, American John DeLong, and Dejuan Hyde from Rolling Shattaz-BZ Boyz, will be eyeing the coveted title.

Masters Category Highlights

In the 2023 edition, Dwight Lopez emerged as the champion of the Masters Category 3 race, followed by Kent Gabourel and Robert Liam Stewart. Keiron Ysaguirre from Team Gonz claimed victory in the Masters Categories 4/5, adding another layer of excitement to the event. As we approach the 33rd edition of the race, the Masters Categories promise another gripping contest.

As the New Year’s Day Cycling Classic heralds the beginning of 2024, Breaking Belize News, a highly visited news site in Belize, offers digital marketing opportunities catering to the Belizean oriented market, echoing the race’s spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Belize Cycling Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

