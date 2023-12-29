Champion Derrick Chavarria Set to Defend Title in New Year’s Day Cycling Classic

As the first dawn of 2024 approaches, all eyes are set on the 33rd Annual Krem’s New Year’s Day Cycling Classic. The reigning champion, Derrick Chavarria, is ready to defend his title against a field of formidable competitors. Chavarria, a notable figure in Team FAL, made a striking impression in the 2023 race, finishing the 96-mile journey from the Belize-Mexico border to Belize City in a swift 3 hours, 54 minutes, and 48 seconds.

A Glance at the Previous Championship

In the 2023 edition, Chavarria emerged victorious against Jyven Gonzalez from G-Flow by a narrow margin of 26 seconds and Giovanni Lovell from Lovell Cycling Team by 28 seconds. Both Chavarria and Gonzalez also stood tall as the top two Under-23 riders, showcasing their potential for even greater accomplishments. The race, notorious for its grueling route and intense competition, only saw 32 of the 68 participating riders reach the finish line.

Anticipating the Upcoming Race

As the countdown to the New Year’s Day race commences, anticipation builds among the fans and riders alike. The race, steeped in tradition and adrenaline, is set to offer another display of unrivaled athleticism and sheer human will. The competition will be fierce as other top performers from the previous race, including Joshua Fuller of 501 Valvoline, American John DeLong, and Dejuan Hyde from Rolling Shattaz-BZ Boyz, will be eyeing the coveted title.

Masters Category Highlights

In the 2023 edition, Dwight Lopez emerged as the champion of the Masters Category 3 race, followed by Kent Gabourel and Robert Liam Stewart. Keiron Ysaguirre from Team Gonz claimed victory in the Masters Categories 4/5, adding another layer of excitement to the event. As we approach the 33rd edition of the race, the Masters Categories promise another gripping contest.

As the New Year's Day Cycling Classic heralds the beginning of 2024