Education

Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University

WBA, IBF, and WBO super-middleweight champion, Savannah Marshall, is slated to inspire audiences at Teesside University as she takes center stage for their ‘In Conversation’ series. The Hartlepool-born professional boxer, who embarked on her boxing journey at the young age of 12, has etched her name prominently in the annals of women’s boxing.

Marshall’s Impact on Women’s Boxing

The October 2022 showdown between Marshall and her adversary, Claressa Shields, shattered records, becoming the most-watched women’s professional boxing event in history. The bout not only catapulted women’s boxing to unprecedented popularity but also marked the first all-women card sell-out at the iconic London’s O2 Arena. Such milestones are a testament to Marshall’s prowess and her unrelenting drive to elevate her sport.

An Inspiring Event on the Horizon

Teesside University, where Savannah Marshall pursued her degree in Applied Sports Science, is all set to host her on January 25. Rachael Barker, a representative of the university, lauded Marshall’s accomplishments and her role as an ambassador for women’s boxing. The anticipation for this event is palpable, with the audience eager to delve into Marshall’s story and her journey to the pinnacle of professional boxing.

Building on a Legacy

Marshall’s talk is part of a broader series hosted by the university. Previously, the series has featured distinguished personalities like Marek Reichman of Aston Martin and former Ferrari F1 engineer Rob Smedley. As an Olympic representative and a world champion, Marshall is celebrated not just for her sporting achievements but also for her educational pursuits. The event is open to all, with tickets available for both students and the public.

Education Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

