Chamari Athapaththu Among Top Contenders for ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 award is set to be a hotly contested affair, with the shortlist featuring three all-rounders and the top-ranked women’s T20I bowler. Among the leading contenders is the seasoned Sri Lankan player, Chamari Athapaththu, who has been instrumental in her team’s success throughout the year.

Athapaththu’s Stellar Year

Athapaththu’s year kick-started with a match-winning performance at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town, where she notched up 68 runs, facilitating Sri Lanka’s victory over South Africa. She rounded off the year with a total of 470 runs and 15 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 130.91. Her consistent performances included an unbeaten 80 against New Zealand and a significant role in Sri Lanka’s series victory over England in England. This series was punctuated by an exceptional all-round display in Derby where she scored a swift 44 runs and claimed 3 wickets.

Top-Ranked Bowler and All-Rounder

Also in the running is the top-ranked bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, who wrapped up the Women’s T20 World Cup with 11 wickets and surpassed 800 rating points in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling rankings. Despite England’s semi-final loss to South Africa, Ecclestone’s vital contribution to England’s campaign is undeniable. The top-ranked all-rounder showcased her form in the latter half of the year with a series of high-scoring innings against Australia, posting scores of 99*, 132, and 79.

Ellyse Perry and Darcey Carter

Ellyse Perry, another prime contender, had a less impactful T20 World Cup but concluded the year strongly with significant contributions in bilateral series against England and the West Indies. Meanwhile, Scotland’s Darcey Carter has been nominated for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for her impressive debut year. She made a mark at the senior level, with her maiden international half-century and her ODI debut against Ireland. Carter claimed three wickets across the series and boasts stats of 224 T20I runs at 22.40 and 13 T20I wickets at 12.07.