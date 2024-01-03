en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Chamari Athapaththu Among Top Contenders for ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Chamari Athapaththu Among Top Contenders for ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 award is set to be a hotly contested affair, with the shortlist featuring three all-rounders and the top-ranked women’s T20I bowler. Among the leading contenders is the seasoned Sri Lankan player, Chamari Athapaththu, who has been instrumental in her team’s success throughout the year.

Athapaththu’s Stellar Year

Athapaththu’s year kick-started with a match-winning performance at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town, where she notched up 68 runs, facilitating Sri Lanka’s victory over South Africa. She rounded off the year with a total of 470 runs and 15 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 130.91. Her consistent performances included an unbeaten 80 against New Zealand and a significant role in Sri Lanka’s series victory over England in England. This series was punctuated by an exceptional all-round display in Derby where she scored a swift 44 runs and claimed 3 wickets.

Top-Ranked Bowler and All-Rounder

Also in the running is the top-ranked bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, who wrapped up the Women’s T20 World Cup with 11 wickets and surpassed 800 rating points in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling rankings. Despite England’s semi-final loss to South Africa, Ecclestone’s vital contribution to England’s campaign is undeniable. The top-ranked all-rounder showcased her form in the latter half of the year with a series of high-scoring innings against Australia, posting scores of 99*, 132, and 79.

Ellyse Perry and Darcey Carter

Ellyse Perry, another prime contender, had a less impactful T20 World Cup but concluded the year strongly with significant contributions in bilateral series against England and the West Indies. Meanwhile, Scotland’s Darcey Carter has been nominated for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award for her impressive debut year. She made a mark at the senior level, with her maiden international half-century and her ODI debut against Ireland. Carter claimed three wickets across the series and boasts stats of 224 T20I runs at 22.40 and 13 T20I wickets at 12.07.

0
Cricket Sports Sri Lanka
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash

By Salman Khan

Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament

By Salman Khan

ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket

By Salman Khan

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricke ...
@Cricket · 2 hours
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricke ...
heart comment 0
Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Match

By Salman Khan

Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Match
Indian Women’s Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Australia

By Salman Khan

Indian Women's Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Australia
Chhattisgarh Observes ‘Dry Day’ for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News

By Salman Khan

Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview

By Salman Khan

Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Urgent Need for a Winger: The Struggle and the Strategy
20 seconds
Arsenal's Urgent Need for a Winger: The Struggle and the Strategy
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
2 mins
Aquino's Washington Visit: U.S. Military Bases and Economic Challenges on the Table
CEO's Health Transformation: Diane's Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones
2 mins
CEO's Health Transformation: Diane's Remarkable Journey of Shedding 12 Stones
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
2 mins
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
2 mins
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
3 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
4 mins
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
4 mins
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
12 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
53 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app