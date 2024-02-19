Chalmette High School's 'Oklahoma' Takes Center Stage Again with Added Performances

As the spring air begins to warm the streets of Chalmette, a cultural bloom is underway at the Chalmette Cultural Arts Center. Here, Chalmette High School (CHS) is breathing life into the legendary Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, 'Oklahoma.' With the initial run scheduled from March 7-10, the overwhelming demand has led to the addition of two new performances on March 9th and 10th, each evening curtain rising at 7 p.m.

Advertisment

Reviving a Classic: The Journey of 'Oklahoma' at CHS

The CHS spring production promises to be a vibrant showcase of talent, as students prepare to deliver the timeless story set against the backdrop of early 20th-century America. The decision to extend the show's run underscores the community's enthusiasm and the performers' dedication. Tickets, which have been available since February 23 through Eventbrite, offer the community a chance to witness the culmination of months of hard work and passion.

Behind the Scenes: The Making of a Masterpiece

Advertisment

The production of 'Oklahoma' at CHS is a collaborative effort, bringing together a diverse group of individuals united by a common goal: to create a memorable theatre experience. The cast and crew, led by a talented team of directors and stage managers, have been tirelessly rehearsing, perfecting their lines, cues, and choreography to ensure that each performance captures the essence of the musical's rich narrative and complex characters.

A Season of Triumphs: Celebrating Local Talent

In addition to the excitement surrounding 'Oklahoma,' the Chalmette community has had more reasons to celebrate. The Our Lady of Prompt Succor's Lady Patriots basketball team, under the leadership of coach Kathy Scheuermann, clinched the title of City/Eastbank Conference champions and were named the city runner-up in the Catholic School Athletic League for junior girls basketball. The team's undefeated streak through the regular season and conference playoffs is a testament to the skill, determination, and spirit of the players, including standouts Addisyn Amadeo, Gianna Beatrous, and Koi Celestine. Their success is also a reflection of the robust support system, including coaches Terry Christoffer and Barrett Lancon, and manager Khloe Stewart.

As Chalmette High School's 'Oklahoma' prepares to enchant audiences once more, and the Lady Patriots bask in their hard-earned victory, the spirit of achievement and creativity is alive and well in Chalmette. These stories not only highlight the extraordinary talents within the community but also remind us of the power of art and sport to bring people together, creating moments of joy, inspiration, and collective pride.