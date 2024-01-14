Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges

At 8 am on Saturday, the starting gun for the Challenger South Race echoed through the valleys of Edale in the Peak District. Endurance runners from around the world set off on a grueling 108-mile journey, with a time limit of 60 hours to reach their destination, Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales. This event marked the beginning of an exhilarating weekend of extreme endurance races, which included the main event, the Spine Race.

The Pennine Way Challenge

The Spine Race, an even more demanding challenge, began the following day from the same location. Participants are required to cover the entire 268 miles of the Pennine Way, culminating at the Scottish Borders. The course weaves its way through a significant part of Yorkshire, starting at Standedge, near Huddersfield, and passing through renowned regions such as the Calder Valley and Bronte Country.

Landmarks and Sceneries

Along the way, runners encounter notable landmarks that punctuate the Yorkshire countryside. These include the towering Stoodley Pike monument, the haunting Top Withens ruins believed to be the inspiration for Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights, the historic Ponden Hall, and the tranquil Walshaw Dean reservoirs. The largest settlement along the path is the charming town of Hebden Bridge. The trail then winds its way through Airedale, into the picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park, and past attractions such as the awe-inspiring Malham Cove and the towering Pen-y-Ghent.

From Yorkshire Dales to North Pennines

After passing through Horton-in-Ribblesdale and Hawes, runners face the challenge of Great Shunner Fell, before making their way to Kisdon Force and Keld. The route concludes at the Tan Hill Inn on the boundary of the National Park. Thereafter, competitors enter the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in County Durham, marking the final stretch of the race.

Growth and Popularity

The Spine Race has witnessed a consistent increase in popularity since its inaugural edition in 2012, which saw only 11 entrants and three finishers. The current race has attracted hundreds of participants, including many from abroad. In a significant accomplishment, a woman named Jasmin Paris won the race in 2019, proving that endurance and determination know no gender. Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson documented the event, capturing images of the Challenger South runners on National Trust land at Marsden Moor, encapsulating the spirit of these incredible athletes and the stunning landscapes they conquered.