Chad Morris Joins Texas State Coaching Staff: A New Chapter Begins

Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach, Chad Morris, is embracing a new challenge as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for Texas State. Morris brings a wealth of experience to the role, having shaped a highly successful high school career with a 169-38 overall record and back-to-back state titles with Lake Travis.

Stepping into College Football

Morris transitioned into college football, marking his journey with varied experiences. He has held several roles, including a notable stint as Auburn's offensive coordinator in 2020. His past positions have spanned several institutions, from SMU and Arkansas to South Florida. Throughout these roles, Morris has demonstrated an ability to adapt and innovate, making him a valuable addition to any coaching staff.

Reuniting with GJ Kinne

The appointment at Texas State brings Morris back into collaboration with GJ Kinne, the school's head coach. Their connection dates back to their time at Tulsa, where Morris served as an offensive coordinator while Kinne was a star quarterback. Kinne has since guided Texas State to a school record 8-5 season, culminating in their first bowl win. Morris's new role presents an intriguing opportunity for the duo to blend their unique perspectives and experiences.

Challenges and Triumphs

Morris's career has not been without its trials. He contributed to an end of Allen (Texas) High School's impressive 80+ game home winning streak. His tenure at Arkansas presented significant challenges, eventually leading to his termination. However, these experiences have only served to strengthen Morris's resolve and refine his coaching approach. His new role at Texas State stands as a testament to his resilience and enduring passion for the sport.