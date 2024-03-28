Chad, Eswatini, Liberia, South Sudan Advance in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Chad, Eswatini, Liberia, and South Sudan have secured their spots in the main stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, following impressive victories in their preliminary round matches. This triumph means they will join the continent's 44 highest-ranked teams in the forthcoming group-stage draw, a significant step in their quest for glory at one of Africa's most prestigious football tournaments.

Path to Victory

During the preliminary rounds, Eswatini showcased their prowess by overcoming Somalia with a 5-2 aggregate score, despite a challenging 2-2 draw in the return leg. Chad, on the other hand, managed a surprise victory against Mauritius, a team ranked higher in FIFA's world standings, sealing their advancement with a 3-1 aggregate win. Liberia and South Sudan both held their nerves and defenses in goalless draws against Djibouti and Sao Tome and Principe, respectively, leveraging their first-leg advantages to move forward in the competition.

Upcoming Challenges

The successful teams now face the anticipation of the main group-stage draw, where they will be pitted against some of the highest-ranked sides on the continent. With the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yet to announce the draw date and the final tournament schedule in Morocco, teams and fans alike are keenly awaiting further details. This next phase represents a critical juncture in the qualification process, where the road to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations becomes even more competitive.

Implications for African Football

The advancement of Chad, Eswatini, Liberia, and South Sudan highlights the growing competitiveness and unpredictability of African football. Their progress underscores the potential for so-called underdog teams to make significant impacts on the continental stage, challenging established powerhouses and adding excitement to the qualification journey. As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draws closer, the football world watches eagerly to see which nations will rise to the occasion and etch their names in African football history.