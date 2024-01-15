CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League

In a thrilling display of tactical prowess and determination at the Nippon Paint Rugby League, Colombo Hockey and Football Club (CH & FC) secured a hard-fought victory over Sri Lanka Police Sports Club (Police SC). The match, held at Racecourse Ground, saw CH & FC cling onto their early lead, concluding with a 18-12 scoreline in their favor.

A Riveting First Half

CH & FC commenced the match with an unconverted try, swiftly establishing their dominance. The lead was further extended through a penalty, credited to the skilled boot of Hirusha Nethmina. CH & FC’s offensive prowess was on full display as Gimhana Silva and Gihan Madusanka each contributed unconverted tries. Mohamed Absal, another key player for CH & FC, added to the scoring spree with an unconverted try of his own. The first half concluded with CH & FC firmly in the lead, with the scoreboard reading 18-7.

Police SC’s Resilient Comeback

Unfazed by the daunting task ahead, Police SC displayed commendable resilience and strategic acumen. Hirantha Perera sparked hopes of a comeback with a well-executed try, which was successfully converted. Mithun Hapugoda followed suit with an unconverted try, signaling a revitalized offensive from Police SC in the second half. Despite the mounting pressure, CH & FC’s defense stood tall, thwarting Police SC’s attempts to penetrate.

An Outcome that Reshapes the League

With their victory, CH & FC ascended to the third position in the league, displacing Havelocks and boasting a total of 21 points. Notably, their win came in spite of a challenging second half in which they played with only 13 players due to two members receiving yellow cards. This triumph marks CH & FC’s fourth victory for the season, following wins against Navy, Havelocks, and Air Force. The match, officiated by referee Hasantha Weranga, underscored the spirit of competition, strategic gameplay, and resilience that embodies the sport of rugby.