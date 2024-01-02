CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes

In a significant turn of events, the College Football Playoff (CFP) 1.0 concludes its ten-year run, marking an era that transformed the landscape of college football. The national championship game, poised to be a thrilling showdown between Michigan and Washington, is set to be the last under the current format. The system, which has been largely uncontested over its decade-long span, redefined the standards of success and failure for both teams and conferences, setting the stage for a new epoch in the sport.

Emerging from the ashes of the Bowl Championship Series (BCS), the CFP introduced a four-team playoff system in 2014. The change was a necessary and long-awaited evolution of the postseason, effectively putting to rest the controversies that plagued its predecessor. As a result, a clear national champion was determined on the field, boosting the sport’s popularity and drawing record television ratings for ESPN. However, this bold step was not without its unintended consequences.

Reinforcing Divides and Consolidating Elite Talent

One of the more glaring repercussions of the CFP was the reinforcement of the divide between the ‘Power Five’ and ‘Group of Five’ conferences. The CFP’s structure channelled the majority of the revenue generated towards the ‘Power Five’, thereby enhancing their dominance. This financial disparity led to a consolidation of elite talent among the top tier teams, further exacerbating the divide. Over the ten-year span of the CFP, only 15 teams made it to the playoffs, indicating a shrinking pool of programs capable of winning a national championship.

Questionable Decisions and Unintended Consequences

The CFP’s decision not to hold semifinals on January 1 each year was seen as a misstep that diminished viewership and detracted from college football’s biggest showcase. In a bid to preserve bowl tradition, especially the Rose Bowl, this move inadvertently led to top-tier games becoming less significant. The prestige of the bowls suffered as a result, with player opt-outs and coaching changes becoming more common.

The Future: A New Playoff System

As we bid adieu to CFP 1.0, a new 12-team playoff system stands on the horizon, slated to begin next season. It carries the hopes of addressing some of the issues that marred its predecessor. Despite its flaws, the CFP has been a game-changer for college football, serving as a testament to the sport’s ability to evolve and adapt. As we head into this new era, the world of college football waits with bated breath to see how the changes will shape the sport’s future.