CFL Rookie Star Qwan'Tez Stiggers Drawing NFL Attention

In a dramatic twist of events, Qwan'Tez Stiggers, the standout rookie of the Canadian Football League (CFL) last season with the Toronto Argonauts, is being eyed by the National Football League (NFL) for the 2024 draft. Despite being under contract with the Argonauts, Stiggers' impressive performance has not gone unnoticed by the NFL.

From CFL Stardom to NFL Prospects

Standing at 6-feet and weighing 197 pounds, Stiggers has received an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled to take place on February 1 in Frisco, Texas. This event could potentially increase his visibility among NFL scouts and might even lead to an invitation to the NFL combine in Indianapolis. As one of the 120 prospects for the 2024 NFL draft, Stiggers will join the ranks of some of the most promising talents in football.

A Journey Marked by Resilience

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Stiggers' journey is a testament to his resilience. He has navigated personal challenges, including the loss of his father and a significant injury to his brother. These adversities plunged him into a difficult emotional space, from which he emerged with the support of his fiancée and mother. Their encouragement was instrumental in his return to football and subsequent success.

Stiggers' Future in American Football

While the possibility of transitioning to the NFL looms large, Stiggers remains grounded. He is confident about adjusting to American football, believing that the core principles of the game remain constant across leagues. Echoing this sentiment is Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, who has lauded Stiggers' performance and opines that he has shown enough promise to be an NFL draft pick.

As the date of the East-West Shrine Bowl approaches, all eyes are on Stiggers. Whether he will remain in the CFL or step into the glitz and glamour of the NFL remains a thrilling uncertainty. Whatever the outcome, Stiggers' journey serves as an inspiration, reminding us that personal strength and determination can lead to remarkable achievements.