CF Montreal Signs Proven Goal-Scorer Josef Martinez

CF Montreal has made a significant addition to their attacking line-up with the acquisition of Venezuelan forward, Josef Martinez. The 30-year-old striker joins the team on a one-year contract, with the option to extend for the 2025 season, adding a potent offensive threat to the Montreal side.

Proven Track Record in MLS

Martinez’s signing follows a successful stint with Inter Miami CF in 2023 where he netted seven goals and provided one assist over 27 matches. His MLS career kicked off with Atlanta United FC in 2017, a tenure marked by a series of notable achievements. Martinez secured the Golden Boot with 31 goals in 2018, the same year he was named the league's MVP and MLS Cup MVP. Over his MLS career, he has amassed a remarkable tally of 105 goals and 17 assists across 161 matches. His record-breaking performance made him the fastest player in MLS history to score 100 goals, achieving this feat in just 125 games.

International Career and Previous Club Stints

Prior to his move to the MLS, Martinez was part of Italy's Torino and had spells in Switzerland with BSC Young Boys and FC Thun. His professional debut was with his hometown club, Caracas FC in Venezuela. On the international front, Martinez has represented Venezuela in 66 matches since 2011, netting 14 goals. His international journey includes participation in three World Cup qualifying rounds and four Copa America tournaments.

Looking Ahead: CF Montreal's 2024 Season

With Martinez in their ranks, CF Montreal is set to begin their regular season on February 24 against Orlando City SC. His valuable experience and proven goal-scoring ability could be pivotal in the team's performance this season.