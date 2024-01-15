en English
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST


In a riveting display of skill and strategy, CES College of Arts and Commerce, Cuncolim, and Government College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Quepem, clinched victory in the Goa University inter-college kho-kho championship. The men’s team from CES College edged out Government College, Quepem with a decisive score of 48-34, while the women’s team from Government College, Quepem, proved their mettle by defending their title successfully against Shree Mallikarjun & Shri. Chetan Manju Desai College Arts and Commerce, winning with a comfortable margin of 34-18.

Triumph in the Semifinals

The path to the finals was paved during the intense semifinals, where Shree Mallikarjun College, Canacona, and Government College, Quepem emerged victorious in the women’s category. In the men’s category, it was CES College, Cuncolim, and Government College, Quepem that outshone their competition, securing their place in the final round.

Players of the Championship

The championship also recognized individual excellence with Sanket Velip from CES College and Ankita Velip from Government College Quepem being declared the best players in the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively. Their display of finesse and tactical prowess proved instrumental in their teams’ victories.

The Grand Event

The three-day sporting event saw participation from 12 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams. The awards were presented by Dr Rajan Mathews, College Director of Physical Education and Sports, Government College, Quepem, along with other dignitaries. The championship served as a testament to the spirit of competition, teamwork, and the enduring appeal of the traditional sport of kho-kho.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

