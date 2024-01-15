CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship

In a riveting display of skill and strategy, CES College of Arts and Commerce, Cuncolim, and Government College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Quepem, clinched victory in the Goa University inter-college kho-kho championship. The men’s team from CES College edged out Government College, Quepem with a decisive score of 48-34, while the women’s team from Government College, Quepem, proved their mettle by defending their title successfully against Shree Mallikarjun & Shri. Chetan Manju Desai College Arts and Commerce, winning with a comfortable margin of 34-18.

Triumph in the Semifinals

The path to the finals was paved during the intense semifinals, where Shree Mallikarjun College, Canacona, and Government College, Quepem emerged victorious in the women’s category. In the men’s category, it was CES College, Cuncolim, and Government College, Quepem that outshone their competition, securing their place in the final round.

Players of the Championship

The championship also recognized individual excellence with Sanket Velip from CES College and Ankita Velip from Government College Quepem being declared the best players in the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively. Their display of finesse and tactical prowess proved instrumental in their teams’ victories.

The Grand Event

The three-day sporting event saw participation from 12 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams. The awards were presented by Dr Rajan Mathews, College Director of Physical Education and Sports, Government College, Quepem, along with other dignitaries. The championship served as a testament to the spirit of competition, teamwork, and the enduring appeal of the traditional sport of kho-kho.