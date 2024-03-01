Certainly Red Poised for Victory in Doncaster's Grimthorpe Handicap Chase Amid Grand National Preps

As the racing world turns its eyes towards the Grand National preparations, Certainly Red emerges as a strong contender in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster. Despite not being a Grand National entrant, Lydia Richards' 10-year-old looks set to outshine others, including Kinondo Kwetu and Ashtown Lad, in the 3m2f contest. With a history of success and a favorable handicap mark, Certainly Red is primed for a return to the winner's circle.

Path to Triumph

After a year without a win, Certainly Red is back at a handicap mark mirroring his last victory at Wincanton. The 10-year-old's performances this season, including a notable second place at Sandown, indicate a promising return to form. With competitors like Kinondo Kwetu and Ashtown Lad uncertain for the Aintree race, Certainly Red's chances at Doncaster appear stronger than ever.

Competition Heats Up

While Certainly Red takes the spotlight, the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase is not without its challengers. Monbeg Genius, another horse with sights on Aintree, is expected to shine at Kelso, further heating up the Grand National preparations. However, with detailed analysis and recent performances in mind, Certainly Red stands out as the one to watch at Doncaster.

Other Notable Races

Aside from the Grimthorpe Chase, the racing day at Doncaster, Kelso, and Newbury is filled with potential insights into the Grand National lineup. From LIGHTENING MAHLER aiming for victory in the Listed Mares' Novices' Hurdle to MAC TOTTIE targeting success in the Handicap Hurdle, each race provides a glimpse into the form and potential of Grand National hopefuls.

As the racing community eagerly anticipates the outcomes at Doncaster, Kelso, and Newbury, Certainly Red's bid for the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase victory stands as a testament to the excitement and unpredictability of horse racing. With the Grand National on the horizon, each race is a crucial step towards glory, and Certainly Red's journey at Doncaster could very well be the beginning of an unforgettable story.