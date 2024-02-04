Cerritos Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over LA Harbor: A Game of Grit and Persistence

February 2 marked a victorious day for the Cerritos women's basketball team as they claimed a win over LA Harbor, finishing with a final score of 58-47. The game commenced at a sluggish pace, but soon picked up momentum as the Falcons wrapped up the first quarter with a strong 9-0 run, leading 15-6.

Falcons' Impressive Run and LA Harbor's Struggles

The second quarter witnessed a noticeable improvement in the Falcons' performance with a 50% field shooting, a significant leap from their 40% in the initial quarter. On the other hand, LA Harbor was grappling with obstacles due to their limited six-woman rotation. The team relied heavily on the efforts of Akilah Watson and Samantha Ballantyne, who together accounted for 74% of the team's attempts and scored a commendable 36 out of 47 points.

A Battle of Grit and Persistence

Despite their relentless efforts, the Seahawks were unable to keep pace with the Falcons, who managed to hold their lead throughout the second half, thwarting LA Harbor's attempts to close the gap. Damarie Saldivar emerged as a standout performer for the Falcons, contributing an impressive 19 points and leading the team in scoring. Coach Trisha Kozlowski underscored the significance of a consistent defense strategy and the constant drive, both on the court and in life.

Looking Ahead

As the season inches closer to its conclusion, the Falcons have secured their spot at the top of their division. Their next game is slated against Long Beach City College on February 7. The victory over LA Harbor has undoubtedly boosted their confidence and the team looks forward to carrying this momentum into their upcoming matches.