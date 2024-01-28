Century's Shaun Wysocki to Play College Basketball at MSU Moorhead

Shaun Wysocki, a promising senior basketball player at Century, has committed to continue his sports career at Minnesota State University, Moorhead. Opting for a full scholarship, Wysocki has prioritized his future prospects, paving the way for an exciting sibling rivalry on the court against his older brother at Minot State University.

Choosing MSU Moorhead

Wysocki's decision was influenced by several factors, including the campus's appeal, comprehensive academic programs in sports management and business, and a triumphant basketball team. The Dragons, MSU Moorhead's basketball team, have won the last two NSIC Tournament championships and boast an impressive current season record of 17-1.

Performance and Potential

Wysocki has been a standout performer in his senior season, clocking an average of 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. His coach, Adam Girtman, commends Wysocki's exponential growth in responsibility, skills, and on-court awareness. As he prepares to transition to college basketball, Wysocki is honing his strength and improving his performance.

Setting the Stage for a Brotherly Battle

With his decision, Wysocki has not only shaped his academic and athletic journey but also ushered in a dynamic sibling rivalry. This competitive yet loving dynamic with his brother, a backup forward at Minot State, promises to add an intriguing narrative to their future college games.