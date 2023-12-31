en English
Sports

Century Mile’s New Year’s Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:51 pm EST
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity

In an exciting development on the eve of the New Year, Century Mile is offering a thrilling harness racing event, with a spotlight on the 20-cent Pick 5 bet. This wagering opportunity has captured the attention of bettors far and wide, courtesy of a carryover exceeding $24,000 and a mandatory payout. The Pick 5 sequence, stretching across races 9 through 13, promises a high-stake, adrenaline-filled experience for participants.

Pick 5 Breakdown: Race 9 to 13

The Pick 5 sequence comprises 10-horse fields, with the 9th and 10th horses beginning from trailer positions. In Race 9, Pongo and Mr Dillon are the stars of the show, with Light My Shadow standing out as a potential surprise element. Race 10 brings into focus Retros Mystery and Came A Cavalier, with Show Stop as another robust contender.

The Challenge of Race 11 and Beyond

Race 11 poses a significant challenge, with a subtle yet crucial recommendation to pay close attention to horses that have recently competed with Shark Week. Bonus Round and Samba Beat are particularly noteworthy in this context. Race 12 showcases My Little Chloe, Short Sell Hanover, and Tina La Vida as the main runners. Finally, Race 13 brings to the forefront Captain Fireball, Whiplash Smile, and Blus Star Mercury.

Constructing the Winning Ticket

For those looking to construct a winning betting ticket, two example tickets are provided. One is priced at $54, designed for the more adventurous bettor, while the other, a more affordable option, is set at $16.20. These examples serve as guides for potential selections, ensuring that bettors are equipped with strategic insights into the races.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

