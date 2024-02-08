In the heart of the Central Valley Conference, the Lady Celts basketball team is making waves. Their recent victory over South Salem on February 2 has propelled them into contention for a league playoff spot, with an impressive record of 6-2. This triumph wasn't just about the numbers; it was a testament to their resilience and teamwork.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Teams

Meanwhile, the boys basketball team is also carving its path to success. They've been on a winning streak, defeating South Salem Saxons and the West Salem Titans in quick succession. Their league record now stands at an even 4-4, reflecting the balanced tenacity they bring to the court.

Their latest victory, a 53-46 win against the Titans on February 6, was a thrilling spectacle of skill and determination. The game was a nail-biter, with the boys pulling off a remarkable comeback in the second half.

Advertisment

The Falcons' Triumph

In another part of the Central California Conference, the Atwater High boys basketball team is celebrating a significant milestone. They've clinched at least a share of their fourth consecutive CCC championship following their 58-48 victory over El Capitan.

Khoi Nguyen, the senior point guard, was instrumental in this triumph. He scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half, leading the Falcons to a well-deserved win.

Advertisment

The turning point of the game was limiting turnovers in the second half. This strategic shift allowed the Falcons to gain the upper hand and secure their victory.

The Rising Stars

But it wasn't just about Nguyen. The sophomores, AJ Banks and Sylas Austin, also played crucial roles in the team's success. Their contributions highlight the promising talent that's rising through the ranks of the Falcons.

Advertisment

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the Falcons. They will share the CCC championship with the winner of the upcoming game between Patterson and Golden Valley, both currently tied at 8-3 in the CCC.

For those who want to stay updated on these developments, subscribing to the Keizer news service is highly recommended. As publisher Lyndon Zaitz puts it, their reporting is "careful, in-depth, fair, and accurate."

As the Lady Celts and the Falcons continue their respective journeys, one thing is clear: the world of basketball in the Central Valley Conference is anything but predictable. And that's precisely what makes it so exciting.