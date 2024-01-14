Central Connecticut Secures Victory Over St. Francis (PA) in Collegiate Basketball

In a pulsating display of collegiate basketball, Central Connecticut triumphed over St. Francis (PA) with a decisive 75-61 win. The match saw some spectacular performances, with Allan Jeanne-Rose leading the charge for Central Connecticut, scoring 24 points and collecting six rebounds, playing a pivotal role in his team’s victory.

Notable Performances

Alongside Jeanne-Rose, teammates Jordan Jones and Tre Breland III showcased their skills on the court. Jones made his mark with 13 points, demonstrating efficient shooting from both the field and the free-throw line. Breland matched Jones’s score, contributing 13 points, including impressive shooting from the three-point range.

St. Francis (PA) Players Struggle Against Central Connecticut

On the opposing side, although St. Francis (PA) fell short, Carlos Lopez Jr. stood tall with a performance of 21 points and two steals. Providing support was Chris Moncrief with nine points and two steals, while Cam Gregory chipped in with eight points and five assists.

Impact on Team Standings

The game’s result has implications on the teams’ standings. Central Connecticut now stands at 8-7 overall and enjoys a 2-0 lead in the Northeast Conference, making it their first time since the 2016-17 season. Meanwhile, St. Francis (PA) faces a setback with a 5-11 overall record and 0-3 in conference play. The match also witnessed the largest margin of victory for Central Connecticut this season.