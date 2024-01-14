en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Central Arkansas Triumphs Over Bellarmine in Nail-Biting College Basketball Game

In an electrifying display of college basketball, Central Arkansas edged past Bellarmine with a nail-biting score of 59-57. The game witnessed a thunderous performance from Central Arkansas’ Carl Daughtery Jr., who led the scorecards with 17 points and five rebounds. His teammates, Tucker Anderson and Elias Cato, also made significant contributions with their 13 and 10 points respectively.

Struggle for Domination

On the other side of the court, Bellarmine’s Garrett Tipton led the Knights with an impressive 18 points and two steals. Peter Suder and Langdon Hatton bolstered their team’s score with 12 and 11 points respectively. Despite their commendable efforts, Bellarmine found themselves on the losing side, extending their losing streak to eight games.

Statistics Speak

The statistics of the game painted a vivid picture. Central Arkansas exhibited a slightly superior shooting performance with a 23-53 score from the field and 6-24 from beyond the three-point line. In contrast, Bellarmine shot 20-54 from the field and 7-23 from the three-point line. The rebounding battle was clinched by Central Arkansas with 36 rebounds, led by Cato with 8, outperforming Bellarmine’s 28 rebounds, with Hatton grabbing 8.

Crucial Contributions

Assists were fairly distributed with Johannes Kirsipuu of Central Arkansas leading with 5 assists, and Suder of Bellarmine leading his team with 3 assists. The game, played before an audience of 1,043, culminated in a hard-fought victory for Central Arkansas, altering their record to 6-13.

In the grand arena of college basketball, this game was a testament to the sheer will and determination of the players. From the opening buzzer to the final whistle, both teams showcased their skills, strategy, and stamina. While the scoreboard reflected Central Arkansas as the winners, the spirit of the game was truly carried by both teams.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
18 seconds ago
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
In a testament to the fervor and talent in high school girls’ basketball, numerous teams across different regions celebrated victories, while some battles on the court were left awaiting their outcomes due to postponements. In an array of competitive match-ups, the final scores often hung in the balance, amplifying the intensity and skill exhibited in
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
44 seconds ago
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
1 min ago
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
21 seconds ago
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
Texas Southern Tigers Lead at Halftime Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
30 seconds ago
Texas Southern Tigers Lead at Halftime Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
42 seconds ago
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Dispelling Myths, Providing Expert Tips
7 seconds
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Dispelling Myths, Providing Expert Tips
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
18 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Landscape of Victories and Postponements
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
21 seconds
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in Formula E Opener, Cleared of Technical Infraction
Texas Southern Tigers Lead at Halftime Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
30 seconds
Texas Southern Tigers Lead at Halftime Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
Israel-Gaza War Hits 100-Day Milestone Amid Global Tensions and UK's Readiness for More Yemen Strikes
35 seconds
Israel-Gaza War Hits 100-Day Milestone Amid Global Tensions and UK's Readiness for More Yemen Strikes
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
42 seconds
Underdog Washington Wizards Face Atlanta Hawks in a Pivotal NBA Clash
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
44 seconds
Southeast Missouri Vs Tennessee Tech: A Display of Collegiate Basketball Prowess
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
1 min
UC Davis Triumphs Over CSU Bakersfield in Overtime Thriller
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
1 min
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app