Celtic’s Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism

Following disheartening losses to Kilmarnock and Hearts, Celtic full-back Greg Taylor has been assertively addressing the room, urging his teammates to step up their game and meet the ambitious standards expected at Celtic. The recent defeats have drawn criticism and raised concerns about the team’s performance, with Taylor emphasizing the importance of not just winning, but winning with a style that reflects Celtic’s values.

Determined to Improve

Despite the rocky start to the season, Taylor sees potential for growth in the team. He has been frank about the need for improvement, asserting that the team can and should perform better. Facing personal criticism this season and amid speculations about potential replacements in the transfer window, Taylor remains stoic and confident in his abilities.

Teammate Praise and Manager’s Response

He also lauds his teammate, Alexandro Bernabei, and emphasizes the importance of competition and high-performance levels in training. Manager Brendan Rodgers has also addressed the narrative of a crisis at the club, expressing satisfaction with the team’s mindset, especially after their recent victory over Rangers. Rodgers dismissed the crisis talks as mere ‘narrative’ and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to bounce back.

Celtic’s Recent Victory

In their recent encounter against St. Mirren, Celtic demonstrated their resilience. A quick 2-0 lead within the first six minutes through Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley set the tone for the match. Despite St. Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya seeing red, Celtic’s momentum remained unscathed, with Greg Taylor capping the night with a comfortable win for Celtic with a 3-0 scoreline. This victory reestablished Celtic’s eight-point lead over second-placed Rangers, offering a glimmer of hope for the second half of the season.

As the team moves forward, Taylor remains hopeful that the second half of the season will showcase the team’s improvement and ability to maintain consistency. The focus is clear: to meet Celtic’s high standards and to win with style, reflecting the club’s values.