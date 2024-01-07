Celtic’s Future: Rodgers on Hart’s Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi’s Injury

As the winter chill descends upon Celtic Park, the future of Joe Hart, the club’s seasoned goalkeeper, hangs in the balance. Hart, 37, is nearing the end of his contract, sparking speculation about his future at the renowned Scottish football club. Yet, despite the uncertainty, Brendan Rodgers, the club’s manager, remains unflustered.

Future of Joe Hart

According to Rodgers, discussions about Hart’s future will ensue later in the season. The manager acknowledges the predicament Hart might face if he ceases to be the first-choice goalkeeper, especially given his family’s southern roots. Rodgers, however, was quick to commend Hart for his unwavering dedication and uplifting influence on the team.

Shaping the Celtic Squad

Conversations about the future are not limited to Hart. Rodgers hinted at a potential downsize of the Celtic squad, which presently accommodates 36 first-team players. The manager points to the cyclical nature of football clubs, emphasizing the necessity to preserve fundamental structures while embracing inevitable changes.

Despite limited game time, players like Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke are still regarded as potential assets. Rodgers acknowledges their contributions and believes in their capacity to enrich the team.

Star Striker’s Injury Update

Amid these discussions, the spotlight falls on star striker Kyogo Furuhashi, battling a persistent shoulder injury. Furuhashi, whose shoulder occasionally dislocates, will remain a part of Celtic, confirmed Rodgers.

The manager is planning to use the two-week Premiership shutdown to work closely with Furuhashi, who wasn’t selected for the Asian Cup due to his injury. Rodgers revealed that while Furuhashi’s shoulder condition might necessitate surgery in the future, it is not an immediate concern. The decision regarding surgery is likely to be considered a few years down the line.