Celtic's Defensive Future: Kobayashi Stays, Lagerbielke May Move

In a recent development that has stirred the football fraternity, Celtic's defender, Yuki Kobayashi, is to stay put at the club through the January transfer window, as reported by the Daily Record. Despite being a significant transfer from Vissel Kobe over a year ago, Kobayashi has yet to make a competitive appearance in the current season. His last match was a disappointing loss against Hibernian in the preceding season.

Advertisment

Celtic's Defensive Scenario

Contrarily, Gustaf Lagerbielke, another defender for Celtic, might be considering a change. Lagerbielke, who arrived from Elfsborg, costing Celtic a hefty sum of approximately 3.5 million, has had a challenging time securing a regular slot in the team under manager Brendan Rodgers. His limited appearances owing to injury struggles have pushed him behind other players in the defensive line-up of the team.

Potential Loan Move for Lagerbielke

Advertisment

Interestingly, several Italian clubs, including Hellas Verona, Genoa, and Leece, have expressed interest in Lagerbielke. A loan deal for the defender is being considered, which might prove to be a strategic move by Rodgers to manage the wage budget more effectively. Whether Lagerbielke's potential departure will impact Celtic's performance in the upcoming matches remains to be seen.

The Future of Celtic's Defence

While Kobayashi's stay with Celtic could be seen as a strategic decision by Brendan Rodgers, the reasons behind this move remain undisclosed. There is speculation that Rodgers might be keen on having Kobayashi as an emergency back-up. Meanwhile, the football community eagerly awaits the debut of new signing Nicolas Kuhn, as Celtic continues to reinforce its defence.