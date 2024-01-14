en English
NBA

Celtics Continue Unbeaten Home Streak with Victory Over Rockets

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
With a formidable display of three-point shooting, the Boston Celtics extended their home game winning streak, trouncing the Houston Rockets in a game that underscored their strategic offensive execution. The Celtics, backed by their sharpshooters, maintained a consistent lead throughout the game, highlighting their potency from beyond the arc. This victory cements their status as a force to be reckoned with in the NBA, especially on their home court where they are yet to taste defeat with a record of 19-0.

Formidable Celtics Continue to Dominate

The Celtics’ impressive home game record is a testament to their strength and precision. Their performance against the Rockets, particularly from the three-point range, was a key element of their triumph. The depth of their shooting capabilities was on full display, leaving the Rockets struggling to keep pace. Despite the Rockets’ endeavors, they fell to the more dominant Celtics, unable to match the intensity and precision from the three-point line.

Udoka’s Return Overshadowed by Celtics’ Brilliance

Former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who returned to Boston with his new team, the Houston Rockets, found the Celtics’ offensive firepower too much to handle. Udoka’s squad, despite exceeding preseason expectations with a 19-18 record ahead of the game, were outclassed by the Celtics, resulting in a 145-113 defeat. This loss brought the Rockets’ record to 19-19.

Celtics’ Home Record: A Testament to Their Prowess

The Celtics’ undefeated home game record is a significant achievement in the franchise’s history. This game against the Rockets added another win to their impressive home record and reaffirmed their position as one of the top contenders in the league. The Boston Celtics now boast an NBA-best 30-9 overall and a 19-0 home game record, marking the first time in franchise history that they have opened a season with more than 17 consecutive home wins.

NBA Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

