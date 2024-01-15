Celtic’s Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest

Amidst a flurry of interest from various Scottish Premiership and English lower league teams, Celtic Football Club’s young player, Adam Montgomery, is being primed for his second loan move this season. The frontrunner to secure his services until the end of the season is reportedly Motherwell FC, a move catalyzed by the latter’s intensified need for a left-back following Brodie Spencer’s recall by his parent club, Huddersfield.

Montgomery’s History and Celtic’s Strategy

In the past, Montgomery had an unsuccessful loan period at Fleetwood Town, where he made only six appearances due to managerial changes. However, his time in the Scottish Premiership, playing for Aberdeen and particularly St Johnstone, has been marked with success. Part of Celtic’s ongoing strategy seems to involve loaning out fringe players to other Premiership clubs for better oversight and development, with Montgomery being a prime example.

Celtic Manager’s Perspective

Celtic’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, reportedly desires to keep Montgomery closer to monitor his progress, making Motherwell a suitable choice. This is part of a larger trend with Rodgers, who seems to prefer developing young talent through strategic loan placements rather than keeping them on the bench.

Other Celtic Moves and Speculations

Alongside Montgomery’s potential move, Celtic is also making other strategic moves. Recently, South Korean midfielder Hyeokkyu Kwon was loaned to St Mirren. Moreover, there is ongoing speculation about Nicolas Kuhn, whose potential is being compared to that of Angel Di Maria, though opinions vary on whether he will require significant development before impacting Celtic’s game.