In a display of authority and sportsmanship, Celtic Football Club achieved a smashing 5-0 victory over Buckie Thistle in the fourth-round tie of the Scottish Cup. The match, which saw young talents Rocco Vata and Odin Thiago Holm netting their first goals for the club, was a testament to the team's prowess and potential.

Young Talents Shine

Despite being embroiled in rumors of a departure from Celtic, 18-year-old Rocco Vata stood defiant, scoring the fifth goal and bolstering talks of a contract extension. The youngster, under the watchful eyes of Serie A and Serie B clubs from Italy, demonstrated his value with a goal assisted by Mikey Johnston.

Odin Thiago Holm, stepping in for rested captain Callum McGregor, also made his mark on the field. His goal, along with those scored by Paulo Bernardo, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Luis Palma, contributed to Celtic's resounding victory.

Disallowed Goals and Moments of Cheer

The victory, however, was not without its share of controversy. Several goals were disallowed due to offside calls, stirring up a frenzy on and off the pitch. Yet, Buckie Thistle found their moments to cheer for, buoyed by the enthusiastic support of approximately 3,000 traveling fans.

A Show of Strength and Promise

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers demonstrated strategic acumen by fielding a strong lineup. He introduced 18-year-old midfielder Daniel Kelly, who made his debut in the match. Despite their loss, Buckie Thistle generated a couple of opportunities, including one that necessitated a VAR review for a potential penalty. The team acknowledged their defeat gracefully, earning them the appreciation of their supporters.