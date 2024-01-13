Celtic Nears Agreement for Rapid Vienna Winger Nicolas Kuhn’s Transfer

In a significant development within the soccer world, Nicolas Kuhn, the highly-rated winger from Rapid Vienna, has been excluded from the squad for their imminent match against Wiener. Rapid Vienna’s head coach, Robert Klauss, publicly confirmed Kuhn’s omission, citing injury prevention as the rationale for this decision. Despite Kuhn’s limited participation in full training, both he and teammate Kongolo would have been eligible for league play, as per Klauss.

The Celtic Connection

Meanwhile, in related news, Florian Plettenberg, a respected journalist, has reported that Celtic, the Scottish football heavyweights, have reached a verbal agreement with Rapid Vienna for the transfer of Kuhn. The proposed deal, which extends Kuhn’s contract until 2028, is valued just above £3 million, including add-ons. Nicolas Kuhn, who has made a noteworthy contribution of 10 goals across all competitions this season, featuring 22 times, has been a significant transfer target for Celtic.

Rodgers’ Desire for Quality

Celtic’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, has expressed an urgent desire to finalize the transfer swiftly, emphasizing the need for enhancing the team’s quality to boost performance. Kuhn, known for his chance-creation abilities, has scored two goals and provided five assists in 16 league appearances this season. The versatile player has the ability to play on both flanks, in the attacking midfield position, as a right-wing, and even as a centre-forward.

Looking Forward

Kuhn, a former Germany youth international, has represented his country at various youth levels and is expected to bring a wealth of experience to Celtic. As Kuhn prepares for his imminent move, Celtic fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the official announcement and the impact this significant signing will have on the team’s performance in the upcoming season.