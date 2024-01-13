en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Celtic Nears Agreement for Rapid Vienna Winger Nicolas Kuhn’s Transfer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Celtic Nears Agreement for Rapid Vienna Winger Nicolas Kuhn’s Transfer

In a significant development within the soccer world, Nicolas Kuhn, the highly-rated winger from Rapid Vienna, has been excluded from the squad for their imminent match against Wiener. Rapid Vienna’s head coach, Robert Klauss, publicly confirmed Kuhn’s omission, citing injury prevention as the rationale for this decision. Despite Kuhn’s limited participation in full training, both he and teammate Kongolo would have been eligible for league play, as per Klauss.

The Celtic Connection

Meanwhile, in related news, Florian Plettenberg, a respected journalist, has reported that Celtic, the Scottish football heavyweights, have reached a verbal agreement with Rapid Vienna for the transfer of Kuhn. The proposed deal, which extends Kuhn’s contract until 2028, is valued just above £3 million, including add-ons. Nicolas Kuhn, who has made a noteworthy contribution of 10 goals across all competitions this season, featuring 22 times, has been a significant transfer target for Celtic.

Rodgers’ Desire for Quality

Celtic’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, has expressed an urgent desire to finalize the transfer swiftly, emphasizing the need for enhancing the team’s quality to boost performance. Kuhn, known for his chance-creation abilities, has scored two goals and provided five assists in 16 league appearances this season. The versatile player has the ability to play on both flanks, in the attacking midfield position, as a right-wing, and even as a centre-forward.

Looking Forward

Kuhn, a former Germany youth international, has represented his country at various youth levels and is expected to bring a wealth of experience to Celtic. As Kuhn prepares for his imminent move, Celtic fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the official announcement and the impact this significant signing will have on the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

0
Europe Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
2 mins ago
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
Manchester United’s pursuit for power on the football pitch is reportedly leading them to consider an audacious bid for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. As they strive to strengthen their attacking options, the English club has reportedly identified the Brazilian winger as a high-value target for the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes. Competition for the
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
Jersey's Postal Services Poised for Major Revamp, Indicates JCRA
58 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Services Poised for Major Revamp, Indicates JCRA
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
1 hour ago
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
Edinburgh Train Services Disrupted by Multiple Breakdowns
12 mins ago
Edinburgh Train Services Disrupted by Multiple Breakdowns
A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne
18 mins ago
A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne
Europe Faces Defense Challenges Amidst US Security Role Shift
54 mins ago
Europe Faces Defense Challenges Amidst US Security Role Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
37 seconds
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
1 min
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
M K Stalin Debunks Rumors of Son's Deputy Chief Ministerial Appointment
2 mins
M K Stalin Debunks Rumors of Son's Deputy Chief Ministerial Appointment
Frank Sanchez: The Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Awaiting His Elite Battle
2 mins
Frank Sanchez: The Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Awaiting His Elite Battle
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
2 mins
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
2 mins
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
Biden's Strategic Contrast with Trump for 2024 Campaign: A Call for Progress and Stability
2 mins
Biden's Strategic Contrast with Trump for 2024 Campaign: A Call for Progress and Stability
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
2 mins
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
3 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
44 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app