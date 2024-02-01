Celtic Midfielder David Turnbull Joins Cardiff City in £2M Deal

In a significant move in the world of football, 24-year-old David Turnbull, a key figure in the Celtic midfield, has inked a deal with Cardiff City. The Scottish footballer, noted for his offensive prowess, has capped his tenure at Celtic with 31 goals and 23 assists in a total of 134 appearances. The deal, concluded on the transfer deadline day, reportedly cost Cardiff City around £2 million.

A Storied Journey with Celtic

Turnbull began his professional football career with Motherwell, earning recognition as the PFA Young Player of the Year following a commendable performance in the 2018/19 season. His move to Celtic in 2020 marked the beginning of a significant phase in his career, where he achieved considerable success, bagging six trophies under his belt, including two league titles, two League Cups, and two Scottish Cups.

Cardiff City: A New Chapter

The midfielder's transfer to Cardiff City opens a new chapter in his professional life. In his initial interaction with Cardiff City's official club website, Turnbull expressed his excitement about joining the club and the city. He praised the club's reputation and significance and shared his anticipation about being an integral part of the team.

Impact on Celtic and Cardiff City

The departure of Turnbull from Celtic is seen as a substantial loss, given his goal-scoring ability and the unique depth he added to the team. His move to Cardiff City is viewed as a significant gain for the club as they look to bolster their midfield with Turnbull's offensive and creative skills.