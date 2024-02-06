Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers Stresses Composure Amidst Intense Scottish Premiership Title Race

With the Scottish Premiership title race heating up, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has underscored the need for his team to stay composed and focused. Celtic, who had garnered a seven-point lead over their closest competitor, Rangers, earlier in the season, now find their lead reduced to a mere three points, although they still have an extra game to play. The tension between the two clubs was palpable in their face-off on December 30, where Celtic emerged victorious, fortifying their position at the top of the table.

Rodgers Calls for Composure

Rodgers, acknowledging the mounting pressure from Rangers, has emphasized the necessity for his team to concentrate on improving their performance rather than getting swept up in the competition. Drawing parallels with his experiences in the Premier League, he accentuated the pivotal role competition plays in driving improvement. Rodgers' call for calm comes at a critical juncture in the season, with Celtic striving to secure their position at the top of the table and ward off Rangers' challenge.

Pressure Breeds Excellence

According to Rodgers, the pressure could indeed bring out the best in his team. He stressed the importance of focusing on the factors they could control - their performance and consistency amidst the rising pressure. Rodgers also recognized the challenges lying ahead, highlighting the mental tenacity required to deal with the soaring expectations and pressure at Celtic.

The Tightening Title Race

The contentment of Rodgers was briefly overshadowed after Celtic dropped two pivotal points in the Scottish Premiership, underlining the fact that they are indeed in a tight title race. Rodgers had foreseen a challenge for the league and expressed concerns regarding the team's performance. He further alluded to the forthcoming challenge against Hibernian and the intensifying pressure as the title race unfolds. The outcome of this race is crucial as it could potentially determine the champion of the Scottish Premiership.