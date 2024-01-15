en English
Sports

Celtic FC’s Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland’s Cold Snap

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Celtic FC’s Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland’s Cold Snap

Scotland is in the grip of a bitter winter, with temperatures plunging below freezing and snowfall imminent. As the icy winds sweep across the nation, footballers from Celtic FC are taking advantage of the winter break, traveling to diverse destinations around the globe. Celtic stars Luis Palma and Matt O’Riley are soaking up the sun in European countries and Dubai, respectively, while their teammate, Alistair Johnston, along with his partner Peyton, opted for a trip to the chilly climes of Iceland.

Embracing the Freeze

Johnston, a 25-year-old Celtic defender, seems unperturbed by the -7 degrees Celsius temperatures in Reykjavik, Iceland. A social media post from the footballer has sparked attention from fans, showcasing him braving the freezing waters in a pair of shorts. His humorous caption queried the popular saying, ‘Iceland is green and Greenland is ice’, suggesting his experience in Iceland was more icy than green.

Scotland’s Winter Woes

Back in Scotland, the Met Office forecasts temperatures as low as -9C with a 756-mile-long stretch of snow, sleet, and ice set to batter the region. Northern Scotland could see up to 10cm of snow over the next two days, leading to potential power cuts and travel disruption. The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber-level Cold-Health Alerts for every region in England, urging the elderly and vulnerable to stay somewhere warm until Friday.

Weather Warnings In Place

Three warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office for Scotland, with around 10cm of snow expected in affected areas. The warnings could lead to delays and cancellations of train services and flights, and there is a risk of people and vehicles being stranded due to snow-covered roads. There is also a risk of power cuts and loss of other services, and untreated roads may lead to slips and injuries. Furthermore, a second weather warning for snow and ice covering the entirety of Scotland will come into force at midnight on Tuesday, January 16.

Sports Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

