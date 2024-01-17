Celtic FC to Debut Pink Third Kit and New Sponsors in Upcoming Season

Anticipation is mounting among football enthusiasts as Celtic Football Club is reportedly preparing to color their game in pink. According to the well-regarded football strip website, FootyHeadlines.com, Celtic is set to introduce a fuchsia-hued third kit for the forthcoming season. This move seems to follow a trend established by other European clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus, and Porto.
Third Kits: A Novelty Attracting Fan Interest
While third kits are generally less utilized by football teams, they often garner substantial fan attention due to their distinctive and unconventional designs compared to the traditional home and away kits. Celtic's decision to adopt pink as the primary color for their alternate strip surely aims at capturing such fan interest.
Celtic’s New Partnership and the Next Season’s Away Kit
The forthcoming season's away kit colors for Celtic have also been disclosed, expected to be a striking combination of black with green accents. The new kit design is a product of Celtic's partnership with New Balance, which was established last year. This collaboration represents a new era for the Glasgow-based team, bringing fresh designs and innovative styles.
New Sponsor Alert: Dafabet
Adding to the club's exciting changes, Celtic will feature a new shirt sponsor in the upcoming season. Betting company Dafabet is slated to be showcased on all three Celtic kits from the start of the next season. This new partnership marks an important milestone for the club, reflecting its dynamic approach towards embracing change and evolution.
In an era where football clubs are constantly striving to innovate and engage their fans, Celtic's adoption of a pink third kit, a fresh away kit design, and a new sponsor represent significant steps towards that goal. As we look forward to the next season, the Glasgow giants are certainly setting the stage for an intriguing and vibrant display of football.