Celtic FC Announces US Summer Tour: Matches Against D.C. United, Manchester City, Chelsea

Celtic FC, the heralded Glasgow soccer club, has officially unveiled its plans for a preseason tour in the United States, captivating soccer enthusiasts with a lineup of high-profile friendlies. Scheduled for July, the tour features clashes against D.C. United, Manchester City, and Chelsea in a series of matches that promise to blend international flair with stateside excitement.

Advertisment

Gearing Up for the States

The tour kicks off on July 20 at Audi Field, where Celtic FC will lock horns with D.C. United, marking their first match in Washington since 2006. The excitement continues as Celtic then heads to Chapel Hill, N.C., to face Manchester City on July 23, before wrapping up the tour with a game against Chelsea on July 27 in South Bend, Ind. This trio of matches not only offers fans a rare opportunity to witness Celtic's prowess on American soil but also provides the team with valuable preseason experience.

Historical Significance and Team Dynamics

Advertisment

Celtic's roster boasts notable talents such as U.S. national team center back Cameron Carter-Vickers and Canadian right back Alistair Johnston, under the guidance of coach Brendan Rodgers. With a legacy of dominating the Scottish Premiership and an intense rivalry with Rangers, Celtic's visit to the U.S. is more than a series of friendlies; it's a showcase of a team with a rich history and a vibrant future. The tour also serves as a platform for players like Matthew O’Riley and Kyogo Furuhashi to display their skills to an international audience.

Impact Beyond the Pitch

Beyond the excitement on the field, the tour holds significant implications for soccer's growth in the United States and Celtic FC's global fanbase. With tickets for the D.C. United match going on sale March 27 and included in full season ticket packages, anticipation is high. The matches against Manchester City and Chelsea, historic in their own right, underscore the growing appeal of soccer in the U.S. and the potential for these international friendlies to draw attention to the sport's burgeoning culture stateside.

As Celtic FC prepares to embark on this summer tour, the fusion of international soccer prestige with American enthusiasm for the sport promises to deliver unforgettable moments. For fans, players, and the communities hosting these matches, the tour represents not just a series of games, but a celebration of soccer's unifying spirit and enduring appeal.