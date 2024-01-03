en English
Denmark

Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke’s Financial Struggle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle

In the world of football, the name Mathias Kvistgaarden rings increasingly loud. The 21-year-old Danish striker, currently playing for Brondby, has caught the eye of several prominent clubs, notably Celtic and Schalke. Celtic, in particular, has shown strong interest, even having a bid over £4m rejected in the summer. The club’s interest remains undeterred, signaling their intent to strengthen their attacking capabilities.

Mathias Kvistgaarden: A Rising Star

Kvistgaarden’s performance for Brondby has been nothing short of impressive, netting seven goals and contributing seven assists before their winter break. His skill and prowess on the field have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from clubs beyond Denmark. Celtic’s continued interest testifies to his potential and the value he can add to their squad.

Schalke in the Mix, But Financial Constraints Loom

Yet, Celtic is not the only club vying for Kvistgaarden’s signature. German football club, Schalke, has also shown interest. However, financial constraints might hinder Schalke from meeting Brondby’s valuation of the player, potentially leaving the door ajar for Celtic to swoop in.

Celtic’s Ambitions and Winter Break Opportunities

Brendan Rodgers, Celtic’s manager, has shown keenness in signing a new striker during the current transfer window. The manager has hinted at the possibility of new signings, expressing his desire to bolster the team’s attacking prowess. Rodgers also highlighted the team’s winter break as an opportune time for players to rest, and for the club to integrate potential new signings and returning injured players. However, he expressed disappointment over the absence of a winter break next season, which could impact the team’s performance and preparation.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

