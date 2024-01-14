en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Celebrating the AP Top 25’s 75th Anniversary: A Tribute to Iconic College Basketball Venues

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Celebrating the AP Top 25’s 75th Anniversary: A Tribute to Iconic College Basketball Venues

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Associated Press (AP) Top 25, we take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the iconic venues that have become the heartbeat of college basketball. These hallowed arenas, from Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse to Philadelphia’s Palestra, have not only hosted countless memorable games but have also become synonymous with the sport itself.

Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse: The Mecca of Basketball

Known as the mecca of basketball, the Allen Fieldhouse at the University of Kansas holds a special place in the hearts of basketball enthusiasts. Its early-arriving fans and electrifying atmosphere are so cinematic that North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton likens it to a movie scene. The fervor and passion that reverberate within its walls have helped shape the history of college basketball, making it more than just a sports venue.

Philadelphia’s Palestra: The Birthplace of College Basketball

Manhattan coach John Gallagher compares the Allen Fieldhouse to Philadelphia’s Palestra, but on steroids. The Palestra, holding the record for hosting more NCAA games than any other, is often referred to as the birthplace of college basketball. Its historic significance and influence on the game are undeniable.

Hinkle Fieldhouse: A Piece of History

Hinkle Fieldhouse, home of Butler University and the Indiana high school basketball championship, completes the ‘holy trinity’ of college basketball cathedrals. Recognized for its historical significance and its starring role in the film ‘Hoosiers,’ Hinkle Fieldhouse stands as a testament to the enduring allure of college basketball.

Other notable mentions include Rupp Arena, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Pauley Pavilion, Barnhill Arena, Municipal Arena, Hec Edmondson Pavilion, Freedom Hall, The Pit, and Assembly Hall. Each of these venues carries its unique history and significance, contributing to the rich tapestry of college basketball history. They have been witness to some of the greatest talents the game has ever seen, and the magical moments that unfolded on their courts have etched their names into the annals of the sport.

These venues are not just buildings made of bricks and mortar. They are living, breathing entities that have captured the essence of college basketball, preserving its history and cultivating its future. As the AP Top 25 celebrates its landmark 75th anniversary, the enduring legacy of these iconic venues serves as a reminder of why college basketball continues to captivate the hearts of millions around the world.

0
History Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
52 mins ago
Denmark Ushers in a New Era as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, King Frederik X Ascends the Throne
Denmark heralded a new era in its royal history on Sunday, as Queen Margrethe II abdicated her throne, passing the scepter to her son, King Frederik X. The significant event, marking the first voluntary abdication in nearly 900 years, took place at the Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, amidst a sea of onlookers, estimated to exceed
Denmark Ushers in a New Era as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, King Frederik X Ascends the Throne
The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Preserving Tradition Amid Legal Struggles
4 hours ago
The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe: Preserving Tradition Amid Legal Struggles
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone
5 hours ago
The Day Control of Indian Army Shifted to Indian Hands: A Historic Milestone
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
58 mins ago
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
Roxburgh House: A Beacon of Hope for Calcutta's Heritage and Economy
1 hour ago
Roxburgh House: A Beacon of Hope for Calcutta's Heritage and Economy
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
3 hours ago
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
45 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
45 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
46 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
46 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
46 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
46 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
47 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
47 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
47 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app