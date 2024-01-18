Celebrating Excellence: The 2023 Horse Breeding Award Winners

In the realm of equine excellence, the Horse Breeding Award Winners 2023 event served as a testament to the industry's resplendent spirit. The occasion was marked by the celebration of outstanding horses and their breeders, recognizing the exceptional contributions made to the equine sector. A panel discussion, featuring industry notables such as Leo Powell, Stuart Crawford, Joey Cullen, Andy Oliver, Richard Pugh, and Joe Tizzard, was a significant highlight of the event.

Advertisment

Jeremys Flame: The Leading National Hunt

Among the distinguished awardees, Jeremys Flame, bred by Mrs. A Kirkwood, took home the Leading National Hunt Award. A testament to stellar horse breeding, Jeremys Flame's recognition affirms Mrs. A Kirkwood's significant contribution to the industry.

Santa Rossa: The Owner/Breeder Extraordinaire

Advertisment

Another significant award, the Owner/Breeder Award, was bestowed upon Santa Rossa, bred by Mrs P J Conway. This recognition emphasizes the profound dedication and expertise of Mrs. P J Conway as a breeder, further cementing her status in the equine world.

Annaghbeg: The Leading Point to Point Winner

Annaghbeg, bred by Alan & Bill Dunlop, was honored as the Leading Point to Point Winner. The recognition of Annaghbeg underscores the exceptional breeding efforts of Alan & Bill Dunlop, demonstrating their significant impact on the industry.

Advertisment

Other Distinguished Awardees

Other prominent recipients included Facteur Cheval bred by McCraken Farms, Rumbles Of Thunder bred by Francis Killen, Living Legend bred by A Oliver, and Pogo bred by Thomas Foy. Each of these horses was acknowledged for their remarkable achievements in their respective categories, honoring the success and contributions of their breeders to the equine industry.

In conclusion, the 2023 Horse Breeding Award Winners event not only celebrated the outstanding horses and breeders of the year but also offered an enriching discourse on the industry's future. The event served as a beacon of the industry's resolute commitment to excellence, highlighting the pivotal role of breeders in shaping the future of the equine world.