Celebrated Special Olympian Mary Henry of Belfarsad, Achill Passes Away

The small community of Belfarsad, Achill Sound, mourns the loss of Mary Henry, a cherished resident and Special Olympian, who died on Saturday morning. Surrounded by her loved ones, Mary passed away at Mayo University Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of sportsmanship and community spirit.

Tribute to a Local Hero

Mary Henry, known for her remarkable achievements in the Special Olympics held in Shanghai in 2007, has been fondly remembered by her community. Winning two gold medals alongside her horse Torres, Mary became a local legend, elevating the spirits of Belfarsad, Achill, and Currane communities. Her contributions to sports, especially her unwavering support for the Mayo and Liverpool football teams, underscored her passion and dedication.

A Life Celebrated

As arrangements are made for her final journey, Mary's life will be celebrated at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Achill Sound, with her funeral mass scheduled for tomorrow at St Columba's Church, Belfarsad. She will be laid to rest in Polranny Cemetery, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to Western Care, reflecting Mary's spirit of giving and community support.

Legacy of Love and Victory

Mary Henry's story is not just one of personal triumph but also of how sports can bring communities together, creating lasting memories and bonds. Her victories in Shanghai transcended the realm of sports, becoming a source of pride and inspiration for many. As Belfarsad and the wider Achill community bid farewell to a beloved figure, her legacy of love, victory, and community spirit will undoubtedly live on.