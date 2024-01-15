en English
Cedar Crest Football Coach Rob Wildasin Bids Farewell After Decade of Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
After a successful decade at the helm of Cedar Crest football, Head Coach Rob Wildasin has decided to hang up his coaching whistle. The former all-star player and alumnus of Annville-Cleona has chosen to step down, citing personal reasons and the current state of the football program as key factors behind his decision.

A Decade of Achievement

Wildasin’s tenure as head coach was marked by significant accomplishments. Under his leadership, the Falcons soared, reaching the District 3 playoffs four times and amassing a total of 54 wins. In the latest season alone, the team posted an impressive 8-3 record and participated in the district Class 6A playoffs.

A Coach Remembers

Reflecting on his time as coach, Wildasin attributes the team’s success to the dedication and skill of his coaching staff. His humility is a testament to his leadership style, one that has earned him the title of Lebanon County Coach of the Year during his tenure.

Looking Ahead

Despite his resignation, Wildasin’s commitment to Cedar Crest remains as strong as ever. He will continue to shape young minds in his role as an economics teacher at the school. And while he is stepping away from his coaching duties for now, he has left the door open for a possible return to the sidelines in the future.

Cedar Crest’s athletic director, Rick Dissinger, acknowledged Wildasin’s significant contributions to the football program. In his words, Wildasin has left the program ‘better than he found it.’ As the search for a new coach begins, the legacy of Rob Wildasin will undoubtedly serve as a benchmark for future leaders of the Cedar Crest Falcons.

Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

