Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino

In a remarkable start to the year, Cebuano sportsman and architect Paolo Alberto etched his name in the annals of golf history at the Club Filipino de Cebu course. On January 2, 2024, Alberto scored a hole-in-one on the 180-yard fourth hole, marking a significant milestone in his golfing career. This rare accomplishment was witnessed by his flight mates, Atty. Olin Seno, Ted Almario, and Ian Mantuhac, who shared in the golfer’s joy.

Paolo Alberto: The ‘Complete Golfer’

Following his achievement, Alberto took to social media to express his excitement. He declared that he now feels like a ‘complete golfer’ with a score of 1 on his scorecard. The sentiment expressed by Alberto resonates with every golfer’s dream of achieving this singular feat. Each time a golfer steps onto the course, they aim for the perfect shot, and Alberto’s hole-in-one is the embodiment of that dream.

Alberto’s Athletic Versatility

Alberto’s sporting prowess extends beyond the golf course. He holds the position of founding officer and current chairman of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club and is the playing coach of Team Titan Superflex Elastomeric. His leadership and athletic skills led his team to victory at the CABC Boysen Paints Cup 2023 in December. In addition to his golfing and basketball commitments, Alberto serves as the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Area Vice President for the Visayas.

Upcoming Challenges

As he basks in his golfing success, Alberto is simultaneously gearing up for another sporting challenge. He is currently preparing for Club Filipino’s defense of their title at the upcoming 75th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Men’s Interclub tournament in Cagayan de Oro City. With his recent hole-in-one achievement bolstering his confidence, Alberto is poised to bring his best game to the tournament, promising an exciting event for golf enthusiasts.