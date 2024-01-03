en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino

In a remarkable start to the year, Cebuano sportsman and architect Paolo Alberto etched his name in the annals of golf history at the Club Filipino de Cebu course. On January 2, 2024, Alberto scored a hole-in-one on the 180-yard fourth hole, marking a significant milestone in his golfing career. This rare accomplishment was witnessed by his flight mates, Atty. Olin Seno, Ted Almario, and Ian Mantuhac, who shared in the golfer’s joy.

Paolo Alberto: The ‘Complete Golfer’

Following his achievement, Alberto took to social media to express his excitement. He declared that he now feels like a ‘complete golfer’ with a score of 1 on his scorecard. The sentiment expressed by Alberto resonates with every golfer’s dream of achieving this singular feat. Each time a golfer steps onto the course, they aim for the perfect shot, and Alberto’s hole-in-one is the embodiment of that dream.

Alberto’s Athletic Versatility

Alberto’s sporting prowess extends beyond the golf course. He holds the position of founding officer and current chairman of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club and is the playing coach of Team Titan Superflex Elastomeric. His leadership and athletic skills led his team to victory at the CABC Boysen Paints Cup 2023 in December. In addition to his golfing and basketball commitments, Alberto serves as the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Area Vice President for the Visayas.

Upcoming Challenges

As he basks in his golfing success, Alberto is simultaneously gearing up for another sporting challenge. He is currently preparing for Club Filipino’s defense of their title at the upcoming 75th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Men’s Interclub tournament in Cagayan de Oro City. With his recent hole-in-one achievement bolstering his confidence, Alberto is poised to bring his best game to the tournament, promising an exciting event for golf enthusiasts.

0
Golf Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jason Day Trades Nike for Malbon Golf in Landmark Sponsorship Shift

By Salman Khan

Jack Nicklaus Golf Course in Monterey Acquired by Concert Golf Partners

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour's High-Stakes Evolution: A Response to LIV Golf

By Salman Khan

Belgian Golfer Thomas Detry Sets Focus on PGA Tour for 2024

By Salman Khan

2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performanc ...
@Golf · 7 hours
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performanc ...
heart comment 0
Year in Review: Tiger Woods’ Resilience, Paige Spiranac’s Rise, and the Uncertain Future of Golf

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: Tiger Woods' Resilience, Paige Spiranac's Rise, and the Uncertain Future of Golf
Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders’ Families

By Salman Khan

Patrick Cantlay Returns to Golf: A Swing for First Responders' Families
PGA Tour 2024 Season Begins: A New Chapter in Golf

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour 2024 Season Begins: A New Chapter in Golf
Brooks Koepka Dissects the Mental Game of Golf, Chronicles LIV Golf Success

By Salman Khan

Brooks Koepka Dissects the Mental Game of Golf, Chronicles LIV Golf Success
Latest Headlines
World News
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
30 seconds
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
2 mins
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
2 mins
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
2 mins
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
2 mins
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
2 mins
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
2 mins
Montclair Immaculate Dominates Newark Central in Girls' Basketball
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
2 mins
Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Tennessee's Gabe Jeudy-Lally Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app