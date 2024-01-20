Cebu City Gears Up for Sinulog Festival 2024 Amid Calls for Unity and Improved Preparations

In a bid to gear up for the Sinulog Festival 2024, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has called for unity, good health, peaceful participation, and honest behavior among its members and guests. The festival, themed 'Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024: Still One Cebu Island,' is set to take place at the South Road Properties (SRP), despite the venue's preparation status still being under progress.

Improving the Festival Based on Feedback

The mayor is keen on enhancing the event based on feedback from the previous year. The SRP is also being groomed as the venue for the national sports event, Palarong Pambansa. The opening of Palarong Pambansa will coincide with the Cebu City Sports Center, and the closing will align with the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Ritual Showdown at the SRP.

Desire for Recognition and Controversy

Rama expressed his ambition for Cebu to be recognized for its world-class venues. He has extended invitations to national leaders, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, to grace the event. However, the choice of venue sparked controversy, with Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia objecting due to the heat and the absence of confirmations from any Cebu Province contingents. Despite this, 17 dance groups have confirmed their participation.

Security Measures and Vigilance

Mayor Rama has held constant meetings with law enforcement and military personnel to ensure a smooth traffic flow and peace during the event. Reinforced security and health standards have been emphasized. The festival is expected to impact businesses and supply chains, and strategies have been devised to help businesses, commuters, and tourists navigate through the logistical complexities of the event.