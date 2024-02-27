CBU Baseball Team's Dramatic Comeback Secures Coach Gary Adcock's 700th Win

Down early, the California Baptist University baseball team put on a show. Jake Brown finished off a comeback with a two-run double in the ninth inning as the Lancers secured a Crosstown Showdown series victory over UC Riverside with a 10-8 win on Sunday at the UCR Sports Complex. Nicolas Dumensil went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for CBU (5-3 overall), which erased a seven-run deficit to earn head coach Gary Adcock his 700th career coaching victory.

Advertisment

Remarkable Resilience

"We gave up a touchdown in the first inning, which is alarming, but as coaches we were going up-and-down the dugout preaching, 'Let's get it to within two runs,' and when we did that in the fifth then it became, 'Let's tie it up,'" Adcock said. "We just tried to win innings, and we were able to do that." CBU came into the Crosstown Showdown on the back of a 25-4 victory over Pepperdine at home on Feb. 18, but dropped the first game of the series 3-0 against some stout pitching.

Strategic Victories

Advertisment

"UCR's pitcher in the first one (Julian Orozco) was really, really good," Adcock said. "What a silly game we play. You can score 25 runs in the previous game and score in every inning, and the very next game, get dominated." The Lancers compiled 28 runs over the next three days against UC Riverside and now have won three consecutive and six of their last seven against the Highlanders. UCR retook the lead in the eighth on Tyler Martinez's RBI single, but CBU put a pair of runners on base in the ninth for Brown, who laced a two-run double into the left-centerfield gap before scoring on a hit from Garret Ostrander.

Broadening Horizons

Cal State San Bernardino's Coussoulis Arena will host both of the California Collegiate Athletic Association men's and women's basketball tournaments on March 7-9. Frank Applebaum won the 200-meter butterfly final for the third consecutive year to lead the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps men's swimming team to its fourth straight Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title Sunday at East Los Angeles College. UC Riverside senior forward Kyle Owens scored his 1,000th collegiate point in the Highlanders' 84-78 men's basketball victory Saturday over Cal Poly.

Today's achievements across multiple sports at CBU and UC Riverside highlight the vibrant collegiate athletic scene, with the Lancers' baseball team's dramatic comeback and Coach Adcock's milestone victory standing as a testament to resilience and strategic gameplay. As these institutions continue to foster talent and compete at high levels, their stories of triumph and the pursuit of excellence resonate beyond the baseball diamond, inspiring future generations of athletes.