Crime

CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:01 am EST
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence

After nearly two years of meticulous investigation, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded its probe into alleged match-fixing during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) games. The investigations, based on suspicions of a cricket betting racket influencing the IPL match outcomes using information from Pakistan, have not found sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution. The CBI’s decision marks the end of a drawn-out investigative process that began with two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in May 2022.

Individuals Accused and Charges Made

The FIRs were lodged against seven individuals – Dileep Kumar from Delhi, Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish from Hyderabad, and Sajjan Singh, Prabhu Lal Meena, Ram Avtar, and Amit Kumar Sharma from Rajasthan. These individuals were accused of operating a betting racket for over a decade and making unexplained cash transactions in their bank accounts. The FIRs also claimed that these accounts were operated using fake identities and KYC documents, allegedly in collusion with unidentified bank officials. It was alleged that Dileep Kumar managed multiple accounts with domestic deposits exceeding Rs 43 lakh since 2013.

The Outcome of the Investigation

Despite these serious allegations, the CBI’s extensive investigation did not yield enough evidence to sustain legal action against the accused. The agency submitted a detailed closure report to a special court on December 23. This report outlined the charges, the course of the investigation, and the reasons for recommending case closure. It is now up to the court to decide whether to accept this closure report or order further investigations.

Implications for the Accused and the IPL

The closure of these cases brings respite to the accused individuals, who have been under scrutiny for nearly two years. However, the allegations and subsequent investigation have cast a long shadow over the IPL, raising questions about the integrity of the matches and the involvement of betting rackets. With the CBI not finding sufficient evidence for prosecution, it is yet to be seen how this will impact the image and future of IPL.

Crime India Sports
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

