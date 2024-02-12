CBC Faces Uphill Battle in Kalgoorlie-Boulder Women's Division One

Kalgoorlie-Boulder Basketball Association's women's division one is heating up as CBC faces a steep challenge in their quest for a top-two finish. After a 62-55 loss to Olympians, CBC is now three games behind second-place Saints with just three rounds remaining in the qualifying series.

Defending Champions Pull Ahead

Olympians, the defending champions, are in a commanding position, leading Saints by two games. With only three rounds left, CBC's hopes of making it to the semifinals next month are dwindling.

Star Players Shine Amidst Rising Stakes

Ashlee Sidebottom of Olympians scored an impressive 17 points in their victory over CBC, placing her just behind Alex Clinch-Hoycard of Spartans and Chloe Zorzi of Saints in points scored this season.

Final Showdown on the Horizon

The finals are set to begin on March 14, with the second semifinal scheduled for March 15. The stakes are high, and the teams are giving their all to secure a spot in the coveted top two.

As the season draws to a close, it's clear that every game counts. For CBC, the journey to the top just got tougher. But in the world of sports, anything can happen. Will they rise to the challenge, or will Olympians and Saints continue to dominate the court? Only time will tell.

Key Dates: Finals start on March 14, second semifinal on March 15.

Standout Players: Ashlee Sidebottom (Olympians), Alex Clinch-Hoycard (Spartans), and Chloe Zorzi (Saints).

In this thrilling competition, every point, every game, and every player matters. As the Kalgoorlie-Boulder Basketball Association's women's division one race heats up, fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who will come out on top.