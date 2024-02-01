Cayman Islands Acquires Olympic Pools for New Aquatic Center

The Cayman Islands' Ministry of Youth, Sports and Heritage has announced the acquisition of a 50m and a 25m swimming pool. These pools, secured for the upcoming U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Indianapolis, Indiana, will subsequently find a new home at the Cayman Islands Aquatic Center.

Collaborative Effort for Aquatic Excellence

The aquatic center project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Ministry, the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA), and other stakeholders. This initiative underscores the commitment to advancing aquatic sports and improving athlete performance in the Cayman Islands.

Myrtha Pools: Pioneering Stainless Steel Pool Technology

Myrtha Pools, renowned for their stainless steel pool technology, are the brains behind the pool installations. Mike Mintenko, Olympian and Director of Sales for Myrtha Pools USA, expressed considerable excitement about the installation of the warm-up pool. The pool adheres to Olympic dimensions as per USA Swimming's precise specifications.

Myrtha Pools' Growing Presence in the Caribbean

Mintenko highlighted the growing presence of Myrtha Pools in the Caribbean region. Citing installations in Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, and the Bahamas as examples, he emphasized the company's commitment to supporting CIASA's objectives. Myrtha Pools is set to maintain a long-term relationship with CIASA, fostering a future of aquatic excellence in the Cayman Islands.