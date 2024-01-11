Cayden Cook-Cash: From High School Success to UVA Commitment

In a significant move for college football, Cayden Cook-Cash, an esteemed high school player from Riverheads High School, has pledged his commitment to the University of Virginia (UVA) as a preferred walk-on. Known for his versatility and prowess in playing both running back and linebacker, Cook-Cash has been instrumental in Riverheads' success, which boasts three state championships and four state title game appearances.

Exceptional High School Career Despite Challenges

Despite grappling with injuries and a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook-Cash's impressive high school career saw him amass 5,588 rushing yards and 105 touchdowns. His defensive skills as a linebacker shone through with 313 tackles under his belt. The resilience and determination he displayed on the field, even in the face of adversity, underscore his talent and readiness for the challenges of college football.

Commitment Driven by Passion and Academics

Cook-Cash's decision to join UVA goes beyond his love for football. He is a young man who places significant value on his education. With plans to study kinesiology, Cook-Cash is well aware that a robust education is a cornerstone for his future. The role of his family's focus on academics and the geographical proximity of UVA to his loved ones were pivotal in shaping his decision.

High Praise and Future Prospects

Ray Norcross, Cook-Cash's high school coach, lauded his determination and intelligence. He believes these traits will serve Cook-Cash well as he transitions to the college level. While Cook-Cash is slated to play linebacker at UVA initially, Norcross sees potential for him to play in various positions, including tight end or strong safety, as he continues to mature as a player. His commitment to UVA is not just a testament to his talent and leadership in high school football, but it also underscores his preparedness to make his mark in college football.