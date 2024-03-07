Catie Lang's Unprecedented Journey from Attacker to Goalie Amidst Colgate Lacrosse Turmoil

In a remarkable turn of events during a March 2023 game, Catie Lang, a Colgate University women's lacrosse player, took on the role of goalkeeper for the first time in her collegiate career, despite having never played the position before. This decision came after a series of personal and team challenges, including Lang's struggle with mental health issues and a contentious relationship with head coach Kathy Taylor. Lang's transition from an attacker, where she had been a leading player in her first year, to a goalkeeper was driven by her diminishing playing time and a desire to contribute to her team amidst ongoing turmoil within the program.

The Path to the Goal

Lang's journey to the goalkeeper position was marked by a combination of personal resilience and a contentious relationship with the coaching staff. After leading in assists her first year, Lang's sophomore season was marred by injury and inappropriate comments from Coach Taylor regarding her weight. Lang's mental health struggles, which she had been dealing with since high school, were exacerbated by these challenges, leading to a crisis point where her plea for help seemed to go unheeded by the adults meant to support her. Despite these obstacles, Lang's determination saw her stepping into the goalie position, a move that brought both personal fulfillment and team support.

Amidst Controversy and Support

The backdrop of Lang's position switch was a broader controversy involving Coach Taylor's leadership. More than 20 players had left the team, accusing Taylor of dismissive behavior towards mental health, body shaming, and fostering a toxic team environment. The discord culminated in a group of players hiring a law firm to prompt an investigation into the program. Despite the investigation and public scrutiny, the university's response remained opaque, and the coaching staff's approach to players' wellbeing was increasingly questioned.

Resilience and Redemption

Lang's story is not just about a positional change in a collegiate lacrosse game; it's a narrative of personal resilience, the importance of mental health awareness, and the complexities of athlete-coach relationships. Her ability to adapt and thrive in a new role on the field, amid personal and team challenges, underscores the potential for redemption and growth through adversity. As Lang and her teammates navigated these tumultuous times, their experiences shed light on the broader issues of mental health and leadership within collegiate athletics.

Lang's journey from attacker to goalkeeper, set against the backdrop of internal team strife and her own mental health battles, offers a poignant reminder of the strength found in vulnerability and the importance of supportive communities. As the Colgate women's lacrosse team moves forward, the lessons learned from this period will undoubtedly influence their approach to player wellbeing and team dynamics, highlighting the need for compassionate and understanding leadership in sports.